Circuit des Yeux played Knockdown Center and a Tiny Desk concert (pics, video)

Spoon 's North American tour hit the NYC area this weekend, playing shows at Port Chester's Capitol Theater on Thursday (10/21), Brooklyn Steel on Saturday (10/23) and Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on Sunday (10/24). With no new album to promote, Spoon trotted out the hits, pulling from all over the catalogue. The setlists for Capitol Theater and Brooklyn Steel were very similar, including a cover of John Lennon's "Isolation," while they mixed up the order and song selection a little more at White Eagle Hall which was the most intimate of the three nights (pictures from that show coming soon). All three shows included "The Beast and Dragon, Adored," "I Turn My Camera On," "Don't Make Me a Target," "My Mathematical Mind," "The Fitted Shirt," "The Way We Get By," and more. Setlists from all three nights are below.

PORT CHESTER, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO