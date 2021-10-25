The Women’s Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas” Expected February 2022

Remember that period in time when the Air Huarache was the single most popular sneaker on the planet? We’re not talking about the 1991 era when it first came out, although the running shoe was fairly popular then. Specifically, we’re looking at the 2012-2014 era when comfortable, slip-on shoes were beginning to dominate the scene and new designs were simply not necessary considering the existence of this Tinker Hatfield classic. Nike Huaraches were once among the most sought-after sneakers by collectors due to its scarcity in the early 2000s. A decade later, Nike opened the floodgates on the Huarache and you know you’ve made it when Zara and H&M rip you off.

