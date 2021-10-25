The Women’s Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas” Expected February 2022

It’s safe to say there wasn’t a shortage of hit sneaker collaborations in 2021.
Throughout the year, leading brands such as Nike, New Balance, Vans and others tapped the hottest designers and retailers including A Ma Maniere, Joe Freshgoods and Salehe Bembury to reimagine their classic silhouettes. The hits also included shoes with atypical collaborators, such as Reebok with Eames and Fila with Sprite.
Below, in no order, are 19 of the best sneaker collaborations and collaborators of 2021.
A Ma Maniere x Jordan Brand
Another banner of James Whitner’s The Whitaker Group, A Ma Maniere, was behind the year’s most beloved collab: a...
