Square Enix has been slowly releasing remasters of the first six Final Fantasy titles across mobile and PC for the last few months. The last game to be released was the fourth in the series, which landed in September. This means the fifth game is next, and Square has confirmed the release date. The Final Fantasy V pixel remaster is set to arrive on Steam and mobile early next month. On November 10th, to be exact.

