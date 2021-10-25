CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Southwest Airlines CEO: Will Not Fire Unvaccinated Employees

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CEO of Southwest Airlines says employees who don’t comply with President Biden’s vaccine mandate will not...

www.kurv.com

Comments / 1

Related
theasburycollegian.com

Airlines adjust COVID-19 vaccination policies following an outcry

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines have updated their policy on COVID-19 vaccinations following employee outcry over threats of firing those who aren’t vaccinated by Thanksgiving. On Oct. 18, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, the union representing American Airlines’ flight attendants, stated that workers will not be fired or removed...
INDUSTRY
Footwear News

These Retail Companies Are Now Requiring Vaccinations for Employees

The return to office is rolling out, albeit with some delays. And some retail companies are taking a no-tolerance approach to vaccinations. The recent uptick in COVID-19 due to the delta variant has pushed employers to reconsider what they will allow in the office. Some employers are strongly encouraging their employees to get vaccinated — Dollar General became the first major retailer to offer a financial incentives for employees to get the shot. At the same time, President Biden’s mandate that businesses with 100 or more employees must require vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 tests for employees is set to go into effect soon....
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Airlines#Ceo
Mashed

The Big Promise Tyson Is Making Its Unvaccinated Employees

Vaccine mandates may be causing people to walk off their jobs and out on the streets to protest, but it could also be saving lives at Tyson Foods, where 96 percent of workers are reportedly vaccinated against COVID-19. The percentage is a big deal for the company, because it has been dealing with worker shortages and was prepared to fire those who hadn't been vaccinated before a company-imposed deadline of November 1, 2021 (via ABC News).
AGRICULTURE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Federal Judge Rejects Southwest Airlines Pilots' Request to Block Vaccine Mandate

Southwest Airlines is a federal contractor and subject to a government mandate that requires staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19. The Southwest pilots union alleged that the airline violated the Railway Labor Act by changing work and pay rules without negotiating. The judge said that requiring Southwest employees to be...
DALLAS, TX
CBS News

At least 59,000 meat workers caught COVID and 269 died, report says

At least 59,000 meatpacking workers became ill with COVID-19 and 269 workers died when the virus tore through the industry in 2020. Those numbers are about three times higher than previously thought, according to a new U.S. House report released Wednesday. With workers standing shoulder-to-shoulder along production lines, the meatpacking...
AGRICULTURE
KHBS

Tyson employee feels betrayed by company vaccine mandate

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After more than 20 years at Tyson’s maintenance and engineering department, Brad Walker will drive away from his workplace Friday and not be allowed back because he’s unvaccinated. “It’s almost like we’re separated. If you took the vaccine, you’re good, if you don’t you’re bad,” said Walker.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
Fortune

Coca-Cola is giving employees $2,000 to comply with vaccine mandate

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. The Coca-Cola Co. says it will give workers a one-time $2,000 bonus if they are fully vaccinated before the U.S. government’s Dec. 8 deadline. It’s the biggest push yet by the Atlanta-based soda giant...
INDUSTRY
TravelPulse

As Airlines Back Off Vaccine Mandate, What’s the Point?

If you’re going to have a company mandate, and you threaten employees with their jobs if they don’t comply, and then you back off the threat, what’s the point?. My first thought is, it’s oxymoronic. In reality, it might be unethical. But this is what is suddenly going on among...
INDUSTRY
CBS DFW

‘Passengers Are Next,’ Current, Former American Airlines Workers Protest COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Another medical freedom rally is taking place, this time at the the American Airlines Headquarters in Dallas on Oct. 22. Current and former airline workers gathered in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates. “We are leading the way in this fight because it doesn’t end with us, passengers are next,” an organizer of the event told CBS 11 News via email. By the second week of October, the largest pilots association and most major carriers — United Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines — confirmed they will follow President Biden’s executive order requiring workers to get the COVID-19...
DALLAS, TX
FOXBusiness

United exec warns passengers booking flights on airlines without vaccine mandates

United Airlines executives told investors Wednesday that customers should be wary of airlines that don't have vaccine requirements. During the third-quarter earnings call, the airline's executives, including CEO Scott Kirby, said that customers can "book with confidence" with United. The Chicago-based carrier has taken the strongest pro-vaccination stance among U.S....
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Southwest Airlines WONT fire unvaccinated staff: Workers who refuse the shot by December 8 deadline will be allowed to continue working as long as they wear masks and socially distance

Southwest Airlines is canceling a plan to put unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave if they don't get the shot before the December 8 deadline set by President Biden for federal workers. The rules apply to Southwest employees who have applied for but not yet received a religious or medical exemption.
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy