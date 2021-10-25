CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saudi Arabia outlines plans under Mideast Green Initiative

By Saeed Azhar, Yousef Saba
 6 days ago
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gives a speech from his office as he addresses the Saudi Green Initiative forum opening ceremony, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 23, 2021. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

RIYADH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crown prince launched a Middle East Green Initiative on Monday which he said aimed to secure 39 billion riyals ($10.4 billion) for an investment fund and clean energy project as part of efforts to reduce regional carbon emissions.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the kingdom, which is the world's top oil exporter, would contribute 15% of the funds and would work with other states and development funds on the funding and execution of the initiatives.

"As part of the kingdom's leading role in developing energy markets, it will work to establish an investment fund for carbon circular economy solutions in the region and an initiative to offer clean energy solutions to help feed more than 750 million people worldwide," he said.

When plans for the Middle East Green Initiative were first announced in March, the prince said it aimed to reduce carbon emissions in the region's hydrocarbon industry by 60% and reverse desertification in one of world's most water-stressed regions by planting billions of trees.

No investment figure was provided for the Middle East Green Initiative. Saudi Arabia has said its own Saudi Green Initiative programme would involve investments of over 700 billion riyals ($190 billion) by 2030.

The event - attended by U.S. President Joe Biden's climate envoy John Kerry and several heads of state and governments - comes ahead of COP26, the U.N. conference in Glasgow which hopes to agree deeper global emissions cuts to tackle global warming.

Kerry said the private sector has to step in to help governments achieve emission targets, adding carbon emissions are not about politics or ideologies, but "about science".

On Saturday, Prince Mohammed pledged that Saudi Arabia would reach "net zero" emissions by 2060. Fellow Gulf state Bahrain has pledged the same and the United Arab Emirates has said it would do so by 2050.

Emissions are mostly produced by burning fossil fuels and achieving net zero means a country emits no more greenhouse gases than it can capture or absorb.

Saudi Arabia would help create the necessary infrastructure by working to establish a regional carbon capture and storage centre, a regional early storm warning centre, a regional cloud seeding programme and a hub for climate change, Prince Mohammed said on Monday.

Wealthy Gulf OPEC members like Saudi Arabia and the UAE are investing in renewable and clean energy while also stressing the continued importance of hydrocarbons for global energy security at a time of growing calls for a shift away from fossil fuels.

Gulf states, whose economies still rely heavily on oil income, have also increased focus on food security in a region heavily reliant on imports.

The Independent

Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference

An online service dedicated to planting more trees across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been recognised at the Saudi Green Initiative conference in Riyadh. CEO Mohammed Alkhalid spoke to The Independent about the features of the platform, as well as the support received by the Saudi government to kick-start the project.
MIDDLE EAST
franchising.com

Hyatt Announces Plans For Grand Hyatt The Red Sea In The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

Grand Hyatt The Red Sea will form part of one of the world's most ambitious tourism projects. October 27, 2021 // Franchising.com // DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Hyatt announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with The Red Sea Development Company for a 430-room Grand Hyatt hotel on Shaura Island, the hub of the ambitious Red Sea Project on Saudi Arabia’s west coast. The luxury resort hotel will represent the largest of 11 hotels set to open on the island and will occupy a prime position within this innovative tourist development. Grand Hyatt The Red Sea will be the second Grand Hyatt hotel in the Kingdom and the seventh Grand Hyatt hotel in the Middle East, marking an important milestone in Hyatt’s growth strategy in the region.
MIDDLE EAST
104.1 WIKY

Citigroup plans more investment in Saudi Arabia, eyes banking license

RIYADH (Reuters) – Citigroup wants to pursue a banking license in Saudi Arabia to further boost its business in the kingdom by expanding into trade finance and treasury solutions, a senior executive said. Citi was awarded a Saudi capital markets licence in 2017, allowing it to return to the kingdom...
WORLD
KTLA

G20 leaders to confront fuel and utility prices, other economic woes

Leaders of the Group of 20 countries gathering for their first in-person summit since the pandemic took hold will confront a global recovery hampered by a series of stumbling blocks: an energy crunch spurring higher fuel and utility prices, new COVID-19 outbreaks, and logjams in the supply chains that keep the economy humming and goods headed to […]
BUSINESS
eturbonews.com

Saudi Arabia Invests in Future Now with 100+ Cultural Initiatives

At the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh today, Vice Minister for Culture, His Excellency Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, highlighted an impressive list of over 100 cultural initiatives, engagements and events taking place in the Kingdom before the end of the year. The vibrant and varied schedule includes many events...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Saudi Arabia appoints advisers on green debt issuance

DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has appointed financial advisers for a planned green debt issuance but has yet to decide on the format, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Sunday. He told Reuters that Saudi Arabia's economy was recovering well from the COVID-19 pandemic and expected the non-oil...
MIDDLE EAST
