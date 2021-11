According to an official release from the Dubuque Police Department, on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at approximately 7:46 p.m. Dubuque Police responded to W. Locust Street and Angella Street for the report of a large disturbance involving juveniles. Officers were directed to an apartment at 444 Angella Street where they located two 14-year-old females suffering from stab wounds. One sustained a stab wound to the leg and the other had a laceration to the arm. The victims were transported to UnityPoint Finley Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO