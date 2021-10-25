CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lebanese judge charges 68 over deadly clashes south Beirut

kentuckytoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese judge has charged 68 people in this month's deadly clashes in Beirut that left seven people dead and dozens wounded, the state news agency reported Monday. The clashes in south Beirut on Oct. 14 was the worst fighting in the capital in years and...

www.kentuckytoday.com

