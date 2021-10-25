Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Monday, October 25th

ALEC BALDWIN has commented after the tragedy where he accidentally killed someone on the set of a movie with a prop gun. It’s still unclear who’s responsible, but the assistant director reportedly told him it was a safe gun. James Michael Tyler who played Gunther, the Central Perk barista, on...
When it comes to clothing, makeup, and appearance, many celebrities are known for putting on a show for fans and Hollywood. And during the Halloween season, they take those visuals to new heights. Over the years, stars like Heidi Klum, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Kelly Clarkson, Janet Jackson, and more...
Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
One thing about Ashanti, she’s going to travel and go ALL OUT as the undisputed Queen of Vacays who celebrated her 41st birthday in the Bahamas where she appeared to really enjoy herself while basking in sun-splashed paradise. A year after living her best life in Saint John’s, Antigua and...
Ricarlo Flanagan has died at the age of 40. The rapper's agent, Stu Golfman of KMR Talent, told PEOPLE that his client passed away over the weekend after testing positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago. His cause of death was not confirmed. Article continues below advertisement. Article continues below...
Willow Smith kicked off her 21st birthday with an epic Halloween party in a costume that made fans lose it. The Whip My Hair crooner looked beyond stunning as she transformed into Brad Pitt’s Fight Club character Tyler Durden for the fete, giving the look a high-fashion twist we won’t soon forget.
Sarah Ferguson made an incredible announcement on Friday, revealing that she is launching a historical romance book club with publisher Mills & Boon. The news comes after the Duchess' own romance novel, Her Heart for a Compass, was released earlier this year and became a Sunday Times best-seller. The club will launch on 5 November, and each month the 62-year-old will select a different book from Mills & Boon.
There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
Jennifer Lopez starred in the 1995 action-comedy flick “Money Train” alongside Hollywood actors Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson. In the movie, Lopez’s character falls in love with Wesley’s Officer John Robinson. However, Lopez says Snipes’ conduct was less than flattering in a resurfaced interview with Movieline. “He was a big...
Those who follow and are familiar with actor Kal Penn know that he's an accomplished actor on TV and film (House, Designated Survivor, the Harold and Kumar film franchise), and that he spent two years working in the White House for the Obama administration. What most may not know is...
David Muir had fans feeling emotional after his latest social media post managed to shine a light on an important and heartbreaking issue. The Good Morning America star shared a throwback picture of himself surrounded by several children from Southern Madagascar. He used the picture to highlight that many of...
Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu has candidly discussed how "emotionally taxing" the BBC show has been thus far. The TV presenter has been competing with professional partner Kai Widdrington, and while she's not been in real danger of elimination, there has been a physical and emotional toll of being on Strictly.
Jennifer Aniston has shared her reaction to the surprise death of one of the main characters on The Morning Show. The Apple TV+ show entered into its second season in September, and in its most recent episode saw Steve Carrell’s disgraced news anchor Mitch Kessler voluntarily crashing his car, which resulted in his death.
They say everything happens for a reason. And, even if the reasons aren’t clear at the moment, sometimes when bad things happen they can lead to some unexpected opportunities. Former Dynasty star, Linda Evans knows this well, as it was a heartbreaking and scandalous end to her marriage that led the actress to one of her most iconic roles.
In the words of the 1991 Geto Boys classic “My Mind’s Playing Tricks On Me,” this year Halloween fell on a weekend, and celebrities repped hard on both Saturday (October 30) and Sunday (October 31). Par for the course, Instagram exploded with photos of elaborate costumes worn by some of Hip Hop and R&B’s most notable stars.
The Ghostbusters are welcoming two tiny members to the team!. Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa celebrated their twin sons' first Halloween on Sunday, dressing up as Ghostbusters and Stay-Puft Marshmallow Men for the holiday. De La Rosa shared an adorable video to Instagram featuring the pair and their...
Simon Cowell is taking time off to revel in his family life. The news comes amid Cowell spending more time at home to recover from a serious back injury. The talent scout has been a lead judge on X Factor and Britain's Got Talent for nearly 20 years. He will be replaced by Gary Barlow for his highly anticipated new ITV show, Walk The Line. Cowell, 62, will star continue on the show in a behind-the-scenes role as an executive producer.
Comments / 0