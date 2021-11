Always on the lookout for better options with less bureaucracy and a faster turnaround, manufacturers have been making a move toward Telengana in Southern India. With its promise of 15-day clearance for new projects, substantially lower land prices and cheaper labor costs, it’s easy to understand the attraction. The 1,200-acre Kakatiya textile park in Warangal, 90 miles from the state capital of Hyderabad, for instance, has recently drawn companies including Korean manufacturer Youngone, and Kerala-based manufacturer Kitex Garments Ltd., among others. Telengana, one of the youngest states in India, formed in 2014, is not new in pledging ease of business, but manufacturers...

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO