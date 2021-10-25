CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia legend Eric Zeier shares take on quarterbacks, offensive ‘mismatch nightmares’

WGAU
WGAU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26UxJQ_0cbvZUBa00
South Carolina Georgia Football Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) warms up for the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Butch Dill)

Eric Zeier has seen plenty of good Georgia football teams over his 14 years providing color analysis for the Georgia Bulldogs Sports Network, but this season’s group strikes him as special.

Zeier, once the SEC’s all-time leading passer, appeared on the second half of Kirby Smart’s coach’s show last Thursday.

Zeier’s analysis is as sharp as his passing touch was at UGA, and he provided some insight into key issues with the rivalry game against Florida (3:30 p.m., Saturday) fast approaching.

Here are some of Zeier’s takeaways:

Read the takeaways at DawgNation.com

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Georgia stock report: stars shine in 34-7 win over Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Georgia remains the most dominant team in college football and continues its march toward the SEC Championship Game entering the month of November. The first official College Football Playoff rankings will come out on Tuesday night, with the undefeated Bulldogs (8-0 6-0 SEC) a slam dunk to hold the No. 1 spot with a home game against woeful Missouri on deck.
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Georgia at Tennessee game time announced

ATHENS--------- The Saturday, Nov. 13, Southeastern Conference football game between Georgia and Tennessee in Knoxville will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET and be televised by CBS according to an announcement Monday by the SEC office. This will be Georgia’s fourth appearance on CBS this season following games vs. Auburn,...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Ravens LB Malik Harrison struck by stray bullet in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Baltimore Ravens starting linebacker Malik Harrison was recovering Monday after being struck by a stray bullet in his left calf at what the team described as a gathering in Cleveland the night before. The Ravens released a statement saying only that Harrison’s injury is “non-life-threatening.” The...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia Football
WGAU

AP sources: Broncos trade star linebacker Von Miller to Rams

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — (AP) — Von Miller is no longer the face of the franchise in Denver. The loquacious linebacker is headed West to join Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey with the Los Angeles Rams, according to two people with knowledge of Monday morning's big trade. Speaking on condition of...
NFL
WGAU

Titans' Henry will have surgery, no timetable for return

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry will have surgery Tuesday morning on his right foot, and coach Mike Vrabel says the Tennessee Titans are not putting a timeline on when he will return. Henry had tests Monday to check the severity of the injury after he...
NFL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
37K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy