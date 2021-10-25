CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia football midseason stock report: Some have soared, big surges ahead for others

By Mike Griffith
WGAU
WGAU
 7 days ago

Georgia football does not lack buy-in within the walls of Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall.

Nor do there seem to be any doubters among the voters in the AP Top 25 or Coaches Poll, as the Bulldogs remained No. 1 in both polls in unanimous fashion this week.

It would seem Georgia football (7-0, 5-0 SEC) is as good of an investment as ever to win what would be its first national championship since 1980 provided key players continue to step up.

The Bulldogs return from a bye week to face Florida at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Jacksonville.

Here’s a look at the first half stock report and a look ahead at which players will gain even more value in the second half of the season.

Read the report card at DawgNation.com

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Georgia at Tennessee game time announced

ATHENS--------- The Saturday, Nov. 13, Southeastern Conference football game between Georgia and Tennessee in Knoxville will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET and be televised by CBS according to an announcement Monday by the SEC office. This will be Georgia’s fourth appearance on CBS this season following games vs. Auburn,...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

AP sources: Broncos trade star linebacker Von Miller to Rams

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — (AP) — Von Miller is no longer the face of the franchise in Denver. The loquacious linebacker is headed West to join Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey with the Los Angeles Rams, according to two people with knowledge of Monday morning's big trade. Speaking on condition of...
NFL
WGAU

Ravens LB Malik Harrison struck by stray bullet in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Baltimore Ravens starting linebacker Malik Harrison was recovering Monday after being struck in the leg by a stray bullet while police said he was outside a Cleveland nightclub. The Ravens released a statement saying Harrison suffered a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot in the left...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
WGAU

Titans' Henry will have surgery, no timetable for return

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry will have surgery Tuesday morning on his right foot, and coach Mike Vrabel says the Tennessee Titans are not putting a timeline on when he will return. Henry had tests Monday to check the severity of the injury after he...
NFL
WGAU

Injuries cause reigning champion Bucks to struggle early

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks haven’t been quite themselves as they’ve opened their NBA title defense. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has played in each of the Bucks' first seven games, but many of his usual running mates have been missing. The impact of their absences was evident as the Bucks (3-4) dropped below .500 with a three-game homestand that included losses to Minnesota, San Antonio and Utah.
NBA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
37K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy