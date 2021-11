PORT ORCHARD, Wash. – The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office says a third suspect turned himself in early Friday morning in connection to the death of a Port Orchard teen. The sheriff's office says Eli Gregory turned himself in to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office around 3:30 a.m. He was arrested without incident and turned over to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

