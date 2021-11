What to do with “writer’s block” for the photographer? How to make things fresh?. Seven tips to change your perspective on the things you see every day. When you find yourself shooting the same old “hum drum” photos, and getting that “déjà vu” feeling after editing your 73rd flower picture using the same lightroom presets, maybe it is time to change your perspective. How do you keep from getting into a rut? What can you do to make the best use of limited shooting opportunities due to weather? Give these tips a try.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 13 DAYS AGO