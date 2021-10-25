Henry Robert Zwick

(CNN) — Hundreds of New York City firefighters called in sick Monday morning as the Covid-19 vaccine mandate for municipal employees went into effect, bringing the total number of sickouts in the fire department to 2,300, FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said in a news conference. Normally, 800-1,000 fire department...
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Monday refused to sign off on a $1.75 billion social spending and climate measure at the heart of President Biden ’s economic agenda, throwing a wrench into plans for a swift House vote this week. Manchin accused the Democratic authors of the ambitious framework of...
LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - At the U.N. climate conference, expect one theme to drown out the cacophony of pledges from countries and companies around the world: money. The COP26 summit, which began on Sunday in Glasgow, will attempt to complete the rules to implement the 2015 Paris Agreement - which aims to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial times - and secure more ambitious commitments from countries to meet its targets.
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) and Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin are statistically tied in a new poll released this weekend as Virginians prepare to head to the ballot box on Tuesday to choose their next governor. The poll, conducted by Roanoke College, found that McAuliffe leads Youngkin among likely...
U.S. regulators are delaying their decision on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds while they study the rare risk of heart inflammation, the company said Sunday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told the company Friday evening that its review could last until January, Moderna said. The company also...
