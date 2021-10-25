CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Decades after polio, Martha is among the last to still rely on an iron lung to breathe

By Erin Kelly
WEKU
WEKU
 7 days ago
Martha Lillard needed a large respirator called an iron lung to recover from polio, which she caught in 1953. She still uses a form of the device at nights. Courtesy of Martha Lillard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qquZv_0cbvWXei00

On June 8, 1953, Martha Lillard celebrated her fifth birthday with a party at an amusement park in Oklahoma. A little over a week later, she woke up with a sore throat and a pain in her neck. Her family took her to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with polio.

She spent six months in the hospital, where she was put in a giant metal tank — a ventilator informally called an iron lung — to help her breathe. To this day, Lillard is one of the last people in the U.S. who still depends on an iron lung to survive.

Polio is a potentially life-threatening disease, once among the world's most feared. In the late 1940s, polio disabled an average of 35,000 people in the U.S. every year.

A polio vaccine became widely available in 1955, and millions of Americans got vaccinated. Since 1979, no cases of polio have originated in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease has been nearly eradicated — the World Health Organization documented only 175 cases of wild polio in 2019. It remains endemic in only Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Although most people who contract polio will not have visible symptoms, a severe case can infect the brain and spinal cord and cause paralysis. Lillard's breathing muscles were weakened by the disease, and she survived thanks to the iron lung.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SI6Om_0cbvWXei00
Iron lung respirators are prepared in an emergency polio ward at a Boston hospital in August 1955. AP

The machines are giant ventilators about 7 feet long. Patients lie inside with just their heads resting outside; a seal around the patient's neck creates a vacuum. Bellows at the base of the device do the work of a human diaphragm — they create negative pressure so the user's lungs fill with air, and positive pressure allowing the person to exhale.

Sixty-eight years later, an iron lung is still keeping Lillard alive — she sleeps in it every night. While many people who had polio or post-polio syndrome either weaned themselves off the machines or switched to another form of ventilator, Lillard never did.

"I've tried all the forms of ventilation, and the iron lung is the most efficient and the best and the most comfortable way," she told Radio Diaries.

The antiquated machines are now more likely to be found in a museum than in someone's home. In the 1990s, when her iron lung was breaking down, she called hospitals and museums that might have had old ones in storage. But they'd either thrown them away or didn't want to part with their collection. She eventually bought one from a man in Utah — the machine she still uses today.

The machines were once serviced by Philips Resperonic, but Lillard says the assistance she received from the company was minimal. Once, she says a technician was sent to service her machine and prepared to leave before putting the machine back together.

Lillard has gotten stuck in the iron lung. She lost power when an ice storm came through Oklahoma and her emergency generator didn't kick on, leaving her trapped in the device without heat.

"It's like being buried alive almost, you know — it's so scary," Lillard says. She tried to call 911, but the cell towers weren't working. "I was having trouble breathing. And I remember saying out loud to myself, 'I'm not going to die.' "

Lillard was eventually able to get a signal, but she remembers the emergency responders had no idea what an iron lung was. Luckily, they were able to get the generator going for her.

Wear on parts is her main issue now. The belts need to be replaced every few weeks, the cot inside every six months, the motor every 12 years or so.

Her most immediate need is collars. The collars create the critical airtight seal around the neck. Each one lasts only for a few months. And she has bought all the back stock of collars from places that don't produce them anymore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uu24K_0cbvWXei00
Martha Lillard says she worries about running out of replacement parts to make her iron lung respirator function properly. Courtesy of Martha Lillard

"That's the main thing I'm having a hard time with, because I try to stretch out, make these collars last longer," Lillard says. "And when they start deteriorating, it gets harder and harder to breathe as they leak more."

She has only a handful of collars left. "I really am desperate," she says. "That's the most scary thing in my life right now — is not finding anybody that can make those collars."

Today, Lillard spends much of her time alone. She paints, watches old Hollywood movies and takes care of her beagles. She has been mostly isolating throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, seeing her sister, Cindy, and her brother-in-law, Daryl, in the evenings.

Being affected by polio at such a young age has meant Lillard hasn't been able to have all the experiences others have had. She attended school from home for much of her childhood and couldn't participate in most extracurricular activities — she still remembers longing to go camping with her siblings. She was not able to have children or hold a steady job because of her physical limitations.

Although some of her life experiences were limited, Lillard thanks a childhood friend named Karen Rapp for teaching her to appreciate small things. Together, they observed ants and built little villages of grass huts.

"There's much more to see if you really look for it," she says.

And she's grateful for the iron lung.

"It's what sustains me. It's what heals me. It's what allows me to breathe the next day," Lillard says. "I look at it as a friend, as a very dear friend."

This story was produced by Erin Kelly and Alissa Escarce of Radio Diaries. It was edited by Deborah Shapiro, Benjamin Shapiro and Joe Richman. Thanks also to Nellie Gilles, Mycah Hazel and Stephanie Rodriguez. You can hear more stories like this one on the Radio Diaries podcast.

Comments / 167

Billie Bell
7d ago

The polio vaccine was life changing for many. As a young girl, my neighbor was in an iron lung. His mother was a wonderful woman who allowed the neighborhood kids to interact with her son as well as explaining to us what it's purpose was. Polio has been eradicated as we know it but I'll never forget this family or the iron lung. God bless you Lillard.

Reply(12)
102
WAT DA FUK???
7d ago

Makes one wonder why people don't run to get the covid vaccine... Had four people I went to school with die. And close friend die.. Politics, and social media doomed this vaccine.. And our people

Reply(34)
105
Yvonne Toro
7d ago

My sister had myasthenia gravis, was hospitalized at New York Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center’S Neurological Institute. While there she was placed in a iron lung for a inordinately long time as the disease affected her respiratory system. This was heaven sent as she was eventually able to breathe on her own.

Reply(2)
42
Related
New York Post

‘Polio Paul’ is one of the last men left with an iron lung

A Texan man dubbed “Polio Paul” is one of the last people in the world who still has an iron lung. Paul Alexander, 75, has been largely confined to the contraption since he contracted the deadly disease almost seven decades ago. The ventilators — which were invented in the 1920s...
DALLAS, TX
uticaphoenix.net

Over the last four decades, HIV/AIDS has killed at least

A visitor sits on a bench to look at artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg’s “In America: Remember,” a temporary art installation made up of white flags to commemorate Americans who have died of COVID-19, on the National Mall, in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana. In the US,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and These are Signs You Have Dementia

With the U.S. getting older—the number of people aged 65 or older is expected to jump to 90 million by 2050—neurological conditions amongst the elderly become more common, dementia being one of the most prevalent. Dementia is the deterioration of intellectual or psychological functions generally caused by damage to the brain and aging. Over 6 million Americans aged 65+ live with the condition, a number projected to increase to 13.8 million by 2060. Because of this growing trend, older individuals and their families need to be aware of the warning signs that they may have dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: New Variant ‘Delta Plus’ May Spread More Easily, Moderna Vaccine Produces Strong Immune Response in Young Children, Alaska Sets Record for Hospitalizations, Eastern Europe Grapples With Worst Outbreak Yet, Ed Sheeran Tests Positive

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 5:35 p.m. on October 25, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 243,982,539 (up from 242,870,43 Friday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,953,260 (up from 4,935,686 Friday) Total...
ALASKA STATE
International Business Times

1-Year-Old Baby Suffers Paralysis, Seizures In Rare Post COVID-19 Complication

A 1-year-old baby in India has reportedly suffered from post-COVID complications, which led to multiple episodes of seizures and paralysis on the right side of her body. The baby, who was treated at a private hospital in the southern state of Karnataka, was diagnosed with hemiconvulsion-hemiplegia-epilepsy syndrome (HHES), a rare complication caused by coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Kelly
healththoroughfare.com

Long Covid New Study: Debilitating Condition With Serious Effects

The terrible effects of long covid have been debated for a while now, and the studies about all this continue. CNBC just posted an article in which the author is debating this subject using data taken from a new study. The brand new study reportedly discusses the damaging impacts for...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated new mom who has never met her premature baby because she was on a ventilator with COVID-19 is DENIED a lung transplant just as she was set to be medevacked for the procedure because Nevada Medicaid refuses to cover it

A new mom who got COVID-19 while she was pregnant - and gave birth to her baby 14 weeks early to save him - was denied a double lung transplant just before she was set to board a helicopter for surgery because her insurance wouldn't pay for it. Day care...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Warning Signs You're in Danger of a Stroke, Says CDC

You're at risk for stroke if you have high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, smoke—or don't exercise, are obese, are of an older age, among other factors. Knowing the warning signs can make all the difference. "During a stroke, every minute counts! Fast treatment can lessen the brain damage that stroke can cause," says the CDC. "By knowing the signs and symptoms of stroke, you can take quick action and perhaps save a life—maybe even your own." Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polio#Iron Lung#Ants#Americans
studyfinds.org

‘Broken heart’ syndrome becoming more common in women

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Broken hearts are usually the stuff of poetry and love songs, but “broken heart syndrome” is quite real. Usually triggered by intense stress or personal loss, this condition can result in long-term heart injury and impaired heart function. Even worse, researchers from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center report that broken heart syndrome is becoming more and more common among middle-aged and older women.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Australian woman is forced to move to a Pacific Island after her partner was denied an exemption to reunite with her 17 times over 551 DAYS despite there NEVER being a case of Covid in his country

An Australian nurse was kept apart from her sweetheart for 551 days, who was deemed an unacceptable travel risk - even though his country has never had a local case of Covid. Stephanie Wheeler finally gave up and moved from Newcastle to her partner Tommy Esau's hometown, Honiara, in the Solomon Islands after he was denied an exemption from Australia's ban on international arrivals 17 times.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
Us Weekly

Flip or Flop’s Christina Haack Undergoes Endoscopy After Dealing With ‘Extreme Stomach Pain’ For Years

Listening to her gut. Christina Haack has opened up about her chronic pain and feeling “grateful” for her life. “I’ve suffered on and off since 2016 with extreme stomach pain,” the Flip or Flop star, 38, captioned an Instagram selfie on Thursday, October 21. “It has been written off as stress and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills/meds but luckily I realized masking it wasn’t the answer. I wanted to fix the problem so I really focused on my nutrition and it seemed to get better but then last year it was triggered again and all of a sudden the stomach pain was back [confounded face emoji].”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The Worst Condiment To Add To Your Eggs, According To Health Experts (It Causes An Inflamed Stomach!)

We all love a good brunch—and the foundation of many signature brunch dishes is eggs. Whether it’s an omelette, eggs benedict, or just a regular scramble, you can’t go wrong with them. Many people enjoy their egg dishes with spicy and savory condiments, but did you know that it could cause an inflamed stomach, or make it worse if you already have it?
HEALTH
International Business Times

Another Virus Spreading In China Is Causing 'Concern', Expert Says

A recent outbreak of bird flu among residents in China is raising concern among experts, who have warned that the new strain could potentially be deadlier than a previously circulating strain. China has reported 21 human infections of the H5N6 strain of bird flu this year to the World Health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy