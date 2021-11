One hour back or one hour forward may seem insignificant in the grand scheme of things but the reality is that this twice-yearly reset isn't so easy on our internal clocks. Daylight saving time will end on November 7 this year, and people across the country (and in many other countries) will turn their clocks back one hour; this means the days will get shorter and the sun will set earlier until next spring, when the clocks jump forward and one hour of sleep is lost again. It only happens twice a year, but its disruption of the circadian rhythm has led many to call for the cancellation of daylight saving altogether. However, a new study published in the journal Chronobiology International reveals this could be bad for your health during the winter months.

