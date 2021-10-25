CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns' John Johnson: Records first interception of 2021

 7 days ago

Johnson logged three tackles (two solo) and one interception in Thursday's 17-14 win...

The Spun

Browns Suffer Crushing Injury Blow Against The Steelers

The Cleveland Browns are going to have to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers without the services of right tackle Jack Conklin for the rest of the afternoon. Conklin, who missed the Browns’ last two games with a knee injury, exited today’s game in the first half after hurting his elbow. He was carted off the field.
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: 5 Players who won’t be back in 2022

The Cleveland Browns will have some tough decisions to make this coming offseason, which could lead to these 5 players finding a new home. We are halfway through the 2020 season as the Cleveland Browns are preparing for their game in Cincinnati against the Bengals. They’re also likely kicking the...
The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Gives Unfortunate Jarvis Landry Update

Last week, Jarvis Landry returned to the Cleveland Browns‘ starting lineup for the first time since Week 2. Unfortunately, he left the field early due to a knee injury. The main concern here is that Landry already missed time earlier this season because of a knee injury. In fact, he missed four games because he was on injured reserve.
CBS Sports

Browns' John Kelly: Makes season debut

Kelly had two carries for 13 yards in Thursday's 17-14 win over the Broncos. Kelly was added to the active roster off the Browns' practice squad, as both Nick Chubb (calf) and Kareem Hunt (calf) were sidelined. The 25-year-old was on the field for three snaps and served as the third back behind D'Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton. Chubb, who has missed two games but isn't on injured reserve, could return to action Week 8 against the Steelers. If he does, Kelly is unlikely to remain on the active roster for that contest.
CBS Sports

Browns' John Kelly: Signs to active roster

The Browns signed Kelly to the active roster from the practice squad Tuesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. Kelly will provide some emergency depth in Cleveland's banged up running back room, with a Thursday night matchup against Denver just around the corner. In corresponding transactions, Kareem Hunt (calf) and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (ankle) have been placed on IR.
WKRG

Keenum, 3rd-string back Johnson lead Browns past Broncos

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield had the best seat in the house to watch the Browns’ backups deliver. Case Keenum stepped in for an injured Mayfield and made the most of his first start in two years, third-string back D’Ernest Johnson rushed for 146 yards and Cleveland overcame a short week and a long list of injuries to beat the Denver Broncos 17-14 on Thursday night.
NBC Sports

D’Ernest Johnson’s touchdown run caps impressive opening drive by Browns

The Browns didn’t miss Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb or Kareem Hunt on their first drive. Case Keenum led the Browns right down the field after taking the opening kickoff. It took Cleveland only five plays to go 75 yards. Keenum went 2-for-2 for 41 yards, throwing a 7-yarder to Jarvis...
CBS Sports

Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Two touches Sunday

Johnson carried the ball once for two yards and caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's 37-14 loss to the Cardinals. Despite the fact Nick Chubb (calf) was inactive, Johnson didn't see much of a role behind Kareem Hunt in the Cleveland backfield. However, Hunt also left Sunday's game with a calf issue after coming into the contest already dealing with wrist and knee injuries, and if neither of the Browns' two elite RBs are able to suit up for a Week 7 clash with the Broncos, Johnson could find himself with a significant role, perhaps as the early-down option with rookie Demetric Felton handling passing downs.
northwestgeorgianews.com

Browns fans praise D’Ernest Johnson & Case Keenum in win over Broncos

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Browns fans were in a good mood Thursday night on their way out of FirstEnergy Stadium. In a prime-time victory over the Denver Broncos, backup players came up big. While the final score of 17-14 left a few fans unimpressed, most were ecstatic about the breakout game by running back D’Ernest Johnson, who ran for 146 yards and scored a touchdown.
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Fans Are Not Happy With Tony Romo

Tony Romo obviously isn’t to blame for the Cleveland Browns’ struggles, but the CBS broadcaster doesn’t seem to be helping, either…. The Browns lost to the Steelers, 15-10, on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, Cleveland dropped to 4-4 on the season, falling to last place in the AFC North division.
SkySports

Denver Broncos 14-17 Cleveland Browns: D'Ernest Johnson the hero with 168 yards from scrimmage on first NFL start

Cleveland Browns ended a two-game losing streak and put a host of injury problems behind them to beat the Denver Broncos and move to 4-3 for the season. Shorn of starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, the NFL's premier running back duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt and their starting right tackle Jack Conklin, the Browns claimed a vital 17-14 Thursday Night victory over the Broncos.
FanSided

Browns: D’Ernest Johnson makes the most of his opportunity

The Cleveland Browns got a much-needed, gutsy win against the Denver Broncos on the back of running back D’Ernest Johnson. No Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, or Kareem Hunt? No problem for the Cleveland Browns. With the NFL’s best duo sidelined due to injury, it was D’Ernest Johnson who stepped up...
Yardbarker

Browns John Johnson III Questionable to Return with Neck Injury

Not long after the Cleveland Browns lost tackle Jack Conklin, the biggest free agent acquisition of 2020 for the rest of the game at least, the team saw their biggest free agent acquisition of 2021, safety John Johnson III, suffered a neck injury. He is bein called questionable to return at the start of the second half.
