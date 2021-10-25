Browns' John Johnson: Records first interception of 2021

Johnson carried the ball once for two yards and caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's 37-14 loss to the Cardinals. Despite the fact Nick Chubb (calf) was inactive, Johnson didn't see much of a role behind Kareem Hunt in the Cleveland backfield. However, Hunt also left Sunday's game with a calf issue after coming into the contest already dealing with wrist and knee injuries, and if neither of the Browns' two elite RBs are able to suit up for a Week 7 clash with the Broncos, Johnson could find himself with a significant role, perhaps as the early-down option with rookie Demetric Felton handling passing downs.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO