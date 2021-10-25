Browns' Myles Garrett: Productive in primetime win

After a 3-1 start to the season, the Cleveland Browns have now dropped to the .500 mark following their lowly 15-10 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8. For the most part, defensive end Myles Garrett and the Browns defense did what they could to help keep the team in the game. The unit held the Ben Roethlisberger-led Steelers offense to a mere four third-down conversions recorded. More so, the Steelers scored touchdowns on only two of their four red zone drives.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray needed to credit Cleveland Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett for his creativity. But he needed answers on Sunday. Garrett, it was revealed last week, decorated his front yard with gravestones marked by many of the Browns’ opposing quarterbacks this season. Among them was a plot of land marked for Murray.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a simple message for Myles Garrett: the Cleveland Browns defensive end can have the sack, he’ll take the W any day. Roethlisberger and the Steelers survived a gritty fight with the Browns in their Week 8 showdown, with the veteran QB throwing for 266 yards (22-of-34 pass completion) for one touchdown. It proved to be the difference for Pittsburg as they went away with a narrow 15-10 victory.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took a shot at Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett during a postgame interview. After the Pittsburgh Steelers found a way to win an ugly, sloppy game against the Cleveland Browns, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger seemed to take pleasure in trolling Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett.
The Cleveland Browns are off to a 3-1 start and a big reason for that is their defense. Led by Myles Garrett, the Browns defense held the Minnesota Vikings to only one touchdown in a 14-7 victory. Garrett has piled up five sacks over the last two games and is the front-runner to win Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Myles Garrett teased fans during the week about his Halloween costume. And the Cleveland Browns star edge rusher didn’t disappoint. Garrett arrived at FirstEnergy Stadium this morning as the “Sack Reaper.”. He wore a grim reaper costume adorned with the names of every quarterback he’s sacked over the years. Ben...
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is currently off to one of the more formidable starts to a season in his career, which has impressed Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Garrett leads the NFL in sacks with 9.5. He is well on pace to shatter his career-high for sacks in...
If the NFL’s drug-testing program is truly random, Myles Garrett has seemingly defied statistical odds in the month of October. Garrett sent a funny tweet on Tuesday about being selected by the NFL for a random blood draw. The Cleveland Browns star indicated that he thinks the league decided to drug test him because he was looking so jacked with no sleeves on during his team’s game against the Arizona Cardinals last weekend. The reason Garrett felt he was being targeted is that the test was his second in a roughly two-week span.
A few days back the story of Cleveland Browns’ defensive end, Myles Garrett grabbed the limelight after he manifested the Halloween spirit a bit too early for the quarterbacks’ likings. Garrett created a cemetery in his front lawn bedecked with spooky tombstones that had the names of various quarterbacks written on them. Ideally, the ones who found themselves on the list were the ones who went down to him but as a surprising addition, he also enlisted Kyler Murray, someone whom he was supposed to face on Sunday.
