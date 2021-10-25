Browns' Myles Garrett: Productive in primetime win

If the NFL’s drug-testing program is truly random, Myles Garrett has seemingly defied statistical odds in the month of October. Garrett sent a funny tweet on Tuesday about being selected by the NFL for a random blood draw. The Cleveland Browns star indicated that he thinks the league decided to drug test him because he was looking so jacked with no sleeves on during his team’s game against the Arizona Cardinals last weekend. The reason Garrett felt he was being targeted is that the test was his second in a roughly two-week span.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO