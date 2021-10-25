CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns' Myles Garrett: Productive in primetime win

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Garrett totaled three tackles (one solo) and 1.5 sacks in Thursday's 17-14...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Browns star Myles Garrett reacts to tough loss to rival Steelers

After a 3-1 start to the season, the Cleveland Browns have now dropped to the .500 mark following their lowly 15-10 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8. For the most part, defensive end Myles Garrett and the Browns defense did what they could to help keep the team in the game. The unit held the Ben Roethlisberger-led Steelers offense to a mere four third-down conversions recorded. More so, the Steelers scored touchdowns on only two of their four red zone drives.
NFL
Arizona Sports

Kyler Murray confronted Myles Garrett over DE’s Halloween lawn decorations

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray needed to credit Cleveland Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett for his creativity. But he needed answers on Sunday. Garrett, it was revealed last week, decorated his front yard with gravestones marked by many of the Browns’ opposing quarterbacks this season. Among them was a plot of land marked for Murray.
NFL
chatsports.com

Browns Rumors: Trade For A Running Back Ft. Marlon Mack or Ronald Jones? Myles Garrett For DPOY?

Cleveland Browns rumors, trade rumors and news are popping off after the Browns Week 7 matchup and ahead of the Browns Week 8 matchup. Browns trade rumors are out there and Browns fans are wondering if Cleveland will make a move for a running back in the wake of the latest Cleveland Browns injury report. Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb injury news have been a tough pill to swallow, so a trade for Marlon Mack or Ronald Jones may make sense. Join Chat Sports hosts Mitchell Renz and Tom Downey for the latest Cleveland Browns rumors and news. Browns Rumors Mailbag Questions: - Browns trade rumors Ft.
NFL
chatsports.com

Containing Myles Garrett is the Steelers’ key of the week

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take to the field for the first time in a couple weeks on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. With it comes another Key of the Week, and this week the Steelers will be tasked with one of the most unstoppable players in the NFL today in Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett. This is far from an easy task, as Garrett combines size, speed and strength unlike anyone in the NFL today.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger sends strong message to Myles Garrett after win over Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a simple message for Myles Garrett: the Cleveland Browns defensive end can have the sack, he’ll take the W any day. Roethlisberger and the Steelers survived a gritty fight with the Browns in their Week 8 showdown, with the veteran QB throwing for 266 yards (22-of-34 pass completion) for one touchdown. It proved to be the difference for Pittsburg as they went away with a narrow 15-10 victory.
NFL
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger savaged Myles Garrett after beating Browns on Halloween (Video)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took a shot at Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett during a postgame interview. After the Pittsburgh Steelers found a way to win an ugly, sloppy game against the Cleveland Browns, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger seemed to take pleasure in trolling Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Myles Garrett Enters Stadium As The “Sack Reaper”

Myles Garrett teased fans during the week about his Halloween costume. And the Cleveland Browns star edge rusher didn’t disappoint. Garrett arrived at FirstEnergy Stadium this morning as the “Sack Reaper.”. He wore a grim reaper costume adorned with the names of every quarterback he’s sacked over the years. Ben...
NFL
Yardbarker

Myles Garrett has hilarious reaction to third PED test in weeks

If the NFL’s drug-testing program is truly random, Myles Garrett has seemingly defied statistical odds in the month of October. Garrett sent a funny tweet on Tuesday about being selected by the NFL for a random blood draw. The Cleveland Browns star indicated that he thinks the league decided to drug test him because he was looking so jacked with no sleeves on during his team’s game against the Arizona Cardinals last weekend. The reason Garrett felt he was being targeted is that the test was his second in a roughly two-week span.
NFL
firstsportz.com

Watch: Kyler Murray Exchanging A Few Cheeky Words With Myles Garrett After The Latter Interred Him In His Grave

A few days back the story of Cleveland Browns’ defensive end, Myles Garrett grabbed the limelight after he manifested the Halloween spirit a bit too early for the quarterbacks’ likings. Garrett created a cemetery in his front lawn bedecked with spooky tombstones that had the names of various quarterbacks written on them. Ideally, the ones who found themselves on the list were the ones who went down to him but as a surprising addition, he also enlisted Kyler Murray, someone whom he was supposed to face on Sunday.
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: 5 Players who won’t be back in 2022

The Cleveland Browns will have some tough decisions to make this coming offseason, which could lead to these 5 players finding a new home. We are halfway through the 2020 season as the Cleveland Browns are preparing for their game in Cincinnati against the Bengals. They’re also likely kicking the...
NFL

