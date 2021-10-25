Macy's will launch holiday deals on Nov. 3

Macy’s has decided to close its stores on Thanksgiving this year.
The department store, which has over 500 locations across the U.S., will be closed on Nov. 25., or Thanksgiving Day, with curbside pickup available at select stores. The store will reopen to the public on Nov. 26 for Black Friday sales at 6 a.m. local time.
Macy’s is also rolling out deals as early as Nov. 3, with Black Friday specials available between Nov. 23 and 27 via macys.com, the Macy’s app, and in stores. Macy’s will also be hosting its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City and has...
