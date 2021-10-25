CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles season is quickly becoming a disaster

 7 days ago

At least Las Vegas was a cool city for fans to visit.

In the latest Go Birds! Pod, James Seltzer and Eliot Shorr-Parks discuss the Eagles embarrassing loss to the Raiders on Sunday, a game that dropped them to 2-5 and had to be tough for owner Jeffrey Lurie to watch.

Was there a single positive from the game? Where does the team go from here? Will they even beat Detroit next week — or is this season about to fall apart?

