NovaCare Dr. on Miles Sanders' ankle injury

By Angelo Cataldi And The Morning Team
 7 days ago

Eagles running back Miles Sanders suffered a right ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Raiders. On Monday, the 94WIP Morning Show had NovaCare Dr. Arjun Ramprasad on to discuss the injury.

Dr. Arjun Ramprasad, MD is a primary care sports medicine physician at Jefferson Health 3B Orthopedics with locations in center city Philadelphia and Langhorne, Pa.

Dr. Ramprasad is also team physician for Bristol High School, Holy Ghost Preparatory, West Chester University and Holy Family University.

Philadelphia, PA
All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

