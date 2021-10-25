CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the Editor: Line 3

By staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com
The Pilot-Independent
 7 days ago

October marks the completion of the Line 3 pipeline project, and I think that is reason to celebrate. I have enjoyed hearing people talk about this project and recognize the massive impact it has had, and will continue to have, on our state. For the past...

www.walkermn.com

CBS Denver

Affordable Housing Ballot Measures Could Impact Colorado Mountain Communities

(CBS4)– With 2021’s Election Day right around the corner, towns across Colorado’s high country have made it clear: affordable housing is a top priority. “‘Where am I going to live? I just got kicked out of my house’ — I constantly hear this for a myriad of reasons, but that’s where we’re at. We’re in a crisis, we really are in a crisis,” said Dave Chapin, Mayor of the Town of Vail. (credit: CBS) Chapin says the tourists have flooded Vail while the employees are leaving. A ballot measure this November would increase the sales tax rate by .5% (personal groceries excluded), bringing...
COLORADO STATE
The Pilot-Independent

Regional Roundup

The Red Lake community, tribal council and state officials took part Oct. 18 in the ground-breaking for a charter school set to open in the fall of 2022. Endazhi-Nitaawiging, or “the place where it grows” will follow the mission “to prepare each student for college with an enhanced knowledge of the Ojibwe language, culture, leadership and environmental stewardship.”
RED LAKE, MN
State
Minnesota State
Daily Press

Gloucester County administrator stepping down after 5 years

Gloucester County Administrator Brent Fedors, who went on leave earlier this year, won’t return to work, the Board of Supervisors announced Tuesday. The reason is his medical situation, which is what prompted him to take leave. Fedors has served as county administrator since Jan. 1, 2016. He came to the county after a career in the private sector, most recently as vice president with the ...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
benefitspro.com

Sweeping federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates on horizon for American employers, employees

On Sept. 9, the Biden Administration announced a new plan to use federal regulatory powers to reduce the number of unvaccinated Americans. The thrust of the administrative initiative involves “substantially increas[ing] the number of Americans covered by vaccination requirements,” primarily through mandates that “will become dominant in the workplace.” The Administration estimates that these new mandates will affect over 80 million Americans eligible to be vaccinated but who have not yet gotten their first COVID-19 shot.
U.S. POLITICS
The Intercept

House Coronavirus Committee Launches Investigation Into Organizations Pushing Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin

On Friday, Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., chair of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, announced an investigation into the right-wing, anti-science propaganda group America’s Frontline Doctors and telemedicine provider SpeakWithAnMD.com following an Intercept investigation. Clyburn called the two organizations “predatory actors” that have been “touting misinformation and using it to market disproven and potentially hazardous coronavirus treatments” such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Count on Democrats to ignore the lessons of a Youngkin win

It will surprise no one that I think Glenn Younkin (R) is going to win Tuesday’s vote in the Virginia governor’s race. Former governor Terry McAuliffe (D) spent Sunday morning on “Meet the Press,” which was an appeal for help to Beltway suburbs where the Sunday shows matter far more than they do in Virginia Beach, Richmond and Lynchburg, much less rural Virginia.
POLITICS
Oregon City News

OCHS grad: Two measures will sustain Oregon City water system

Home Builders' Roseann Johnson: Though unseen, this mighty network is critical to daily functionAs the first incorporated city west of the Rocky Mountains, Oregon City has some of the area's oldest water pipes. Though unseen, this mighty network is critical to OC dwellers' daily function. Like the wind, you don't see the water system directly, but rather its effects. Clean water somehow travels to your faucet or toilet, and you anticipate it greeting you on demand. Likewise, most can't see the rusty, cracked pipes, or dangerously low reservoir levels. When it comes to the water system, needed improvements often...
OREGON CITY, OR
The Pilot-Independent

Motley Cafe Chat focuses on grazing management Nov. 4

The Sustainable Farming Association (SFA) will host a Cafe Chat at the Bricks Cafe in Motley Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those who graze woodlots, have wooded acres in their pasture, or who rent wooded land to farmers will learn how to get the most from wooded pasture acres, or build natural shade and other forest products into existing pasture. Local SFA farmer members and staff will provide management background and real-world experiences to help farmers and landowners get more from their pasture acreage.
MOTLEY, MN
The Pilot-Independent

Area Births

CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids. Travis and Abbie Cook announce the birth of their daughter, Hailey Lou Cook, who arrived at 8:09 p.m. Oct. 23, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds 2 ounces and measured 18 inches in length.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
The Pilot-Independent

Business news notes

ST. CLOUD — Marco employees rallied together for the technology company’s annual United Way campaign, raising over $211,000 for 80 local United Ways across Marco’s 12-state footprint. The total amount is a combination of employees’ pledges, corporate match and special events held throughout the year and during the final celebration...
CHARITIES
The Pilot-Independent

18.5 acres in Washburn Lake Watershed area is now permanently protected

Washburn Lake in Cass County is classified as a tullibee (cisco) refuge lake. Protection of land in the lake’s watershed is an important way to preserve water quality in this important cold-water lake. The opportunity to purchase and convey a 18.5 acre land-locked property in the Washburn Lake watershed to...
CASS COUNTY, MN

