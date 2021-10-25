Freeway Mourns The Loss Of His Daughter Harmony To Cancer: ‘I Love Her So Much And This Hurts So Bad’

After a long battle with cancer , Philadelphia hip hop legend Freeway is now mourning the loss of his 21-year-old daughter who passed away on Oct. 24 from the disease.

The “What We Do” rapper took to Instagram where he posted an emotional tribute to his daughter Harmony.

“You know the saying sugar and spice and everything nice, well that’s my Harmony!” he captioned a video of her dancing at her 21st birthday party. “I promise y’all she was the sweetest most kind most caring generous loving adorable person I know. Allah Really blessed me putting her in my life. I love her so much and this hurts so bad.”

Freeway continued, “This video was February of this year on her 21st birthday. Even though she was fighting cancer she was always happy and always smiling and she always brightened up my day. She truly was my best friend and I don’t know what I’m gonna do this pain is unimaginable.”

Harmony’s untimely passing comes just one year after Freeway’s son, Jihad, died of complications stemming from an accidental drug overdose . According to Complex, the 19-year-old was passionate about music just like his father. Prior to his death, Jihad was working on releasing music under the moniker Snowhadd.

Freeway appeared on Jeezy’s The (Re)Session podcast in November 2020, where he discussed how faith guided him through the passing of his son and his daughter’s cancer diagnosis at the time.

“It’s like what I told you about Islam and about God,” Freeway said to Jeezy around the conversation’s 29-minute mark. “Without that, I don’t know where I would be at right now. But my faith in God and my understanding in God really got me through…” Freeway continued. “They say God tests the ones he loves. He must love me because I’ve been getting hit with a lot of tests.”

