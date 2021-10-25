CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

As UK scrutinizes Facebook, whistleblower to testify

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bzWeg_0cbvSsr100

LONDON (AP) — Former Facebook data scientist turned whistleblower Frances Haugen plans to answer questions Monday from lawmakers in the United Kingdom who are working on legislation to rein in the power of social media companies.

Haugen is set to appear before a parliamentary committee scrutinizing the British government’s draft legislation to crack down on harmful online content, and her comments could help lawmakers beef up the new rules. She’s testifying the same day that Facebook is set to release its latest earnings and that The Associated Press and other news organizations started publishing stories based on thousands of pages of internal company documents she obtained.

It will be her second appearance before lawmakers after she testified in the U.S. Senate earlier this month about the danger she says the company poses, from harming children to inciting political violence and fueling misinformation. Haugen cited internal research documents she secretly copied before leaving her job in Facebook’s civic integrity unit.

The documents, which Haugen provided to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, allege Facebook prioritized profits over safety and hid its own research from investors and the public. Some stories based on the files have already been published, exposing internal turmoil after Facebook was blindsided by the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot and how it dithered over curbing divisive content in India, and more is to come.

Facebook whistleblower testifies: Five highlights

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has disputed Haugen’s portrayal of the company as one that puts profit over the well-being of its users or that pushes divisive content, saying a false picture is being painted. But he does agree on the need for updated internet regulations, saying lawmakers are best able to assess the tradeoffs.

Haugen told U.S. lawmakers that she thinks a federal regulator is needed to oversee digital giants like Facebook, something that officials in Britain and the European Union are already working on.

The U.K. government’s online safety bill calls for setting up a regulator that would hold companies to account when it comes to removing harmful or illegal content from their platforms, such as terrorist material or child sex abuse images.

“This is quite a big moment,” Damian Collins, the lawmaker who chairs the committee, said ahead of the hearing. “This is a moment, sort of like Cambridge Analytica, but possibly bigger in that I think it provides a real window into the soul of these companies.”

Collins was referring to the 2018 debacle involving data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica, which gathered details on as many as 87 million Facebook users without their permission.

Representatives from Facebook and other social media companies plan to speak to the committee Thursday.

Ahead of the hearing, Haugen met the father of Molly Russell, a 14-year-old girl who killed herself in 2017 after viewing disturbing content on Facebook-owned Instagram. In a chat filmed by the BBC , Ian Russell told Haugen that after Molly’s death, her family found notes she wrote about being addicted to Instagram.

Haugen also is scheduled to meet next month with European Union officials in Brussels, where the bloc’s executive commission is updating its digital rulebook to better protect internet users by holding online companies more responsible for illegal or dangerous content.

Senator asks Facebook CEO to testify on Instagram and kids

Under the U.K. rules, expected to take effect next year, Silicon Valley giants face an ultimate penalty of up to 10% of their global revenue for any violations. The EU is proposing a similar penalty.

The U.K. committee will be hoping to hear more from Haugen about the data that tech companies have gathered. Collins said the internal files that Haugen has turned over to U.S. authorities are important because it shows the kind of information that Facebook holds — and what regulators should be asking when they investigate these companies.

The committee has already heard from another Facebook whistleblower, Sophie Zhang, who raised the alarm after finding evidence of online political manipulation in countries such as Honduras and Azerbaijan before she was fired.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Rain, freezing temps on the way!

Saturday night will be nice with calm to light winds and lows in the middle 40s, which is near average for this time of the year. Expect some more clouds Sunday afternoon with cooler highs in the middle 60s. Trick or treating looks good!. The cold and rainy weather begins...
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

Updated Timeline: Severe Weather Expected Tuesday Night

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Tuesday will be warm, windy and cloudy. Highs will climb to the upper 70s with a south wind at 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Storms could develop as early as late afternoon in western Oklahoma but more likely will develop this evening. Storms will be initially isolated, bringing the higher threats of baseball size hail, 80 mph winds and isolated tornadoes.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
abc10.com

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
texomashomepage.com

Senator asks Facebook CEO to testify on Instagram and kids

WASHINGTON (AP) — The senator leading a probe of Facebook’s Instagram and its impact on young people is asking Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before the panel that has heard far-reaching criticisms from a former employee of the company. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who heads the Senate Commerce subcommittee...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Damian Collins
bloomberglaw.com

U.S. FTC Scrutinizes Facebook Disclosures, DJ Reports

U.S. Federal Trade Commission employees have begun looking into disclosures that Facebook’s internal research has discovered negative effects from its products,. , citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. FTC is looking at whether the Facebook research documents show it might have violated a 2019 settlement over privacy concerns, for...
INTERNET
ABC4

The internet reacts to Facebook changing its name to Meta

(ABC4) – The long-awaited new Facebook name has finally been revealed. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that Facebook will be changing its name to Meta. The name change comes during a convenient time as Facebook, or “Meta” has been dealing with multiple lawsuits and allegations that include employee-turned-whistleblowers that have been revealing how […]
INTERNET
The Independent

An "eraser button"? Focused ideas could help bridle Big Tech

Break up Big Tech? How about shrinking the tech companies’ shield against liability in cases where the content they push to users causes harm? Or creating a new regulator to strictly oversee the industry?Those ideas have captured official attention in the U.S., Europe, U.K. and Australia as controversy has enveloped Facebook — which on Thursday renamed itself Meta — Google, Amazon and other giants. Revelations of deep-seated problems surfaced by former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen, buttressed by a trove of internal company documents, have lent momentum to legislative and regulatory efforts. But while regulators are still considering major...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Facebook cancels 937 accounts linked to Nicaragua government

Meta Platforms, the company that runs Facebook said Monday it has canceled 937 accounts linked to the government of Nicaragua and the Sandinista party of President Daniel Ortega Meta said it also removed 140 deceptive pages, 24 groups and 363 Instagram accounts for violating the company’s policy against “coordinated inauthentic behavior on behalf of a foreign or government entity.” Meta said it was a classic example of a “troll farm," which it defined as attempts “to corrupt or manipulate public discourse by using fake accounts to ... mislead people about who’s behind them.” The firm said the...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Mining Equipment#Uk#Ap#British#The Associated Press#The U S Senate
TheConversationCanada

Governments should inoculate citizens to prevent the spread of fake news

Russian intervention in the 2016 U.S. presidential election showed how disinformation could disrupt a democratic process. And due to the current reach of social media, the risk of fake news being disseminated is greater than ever. Foreign intervention in the Canadian federal election was relatively insignificant compared to the U.S. presidential election, but the potential ramifications of fake news in Canada still require extra awareness and effort to counter it in the long run. Canada needs a broad strategy that combines approaches from national and international governments, private companies like Google and Facebook and third-party entities like the fact-checking organization DisinfoWatch. Inoculating...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
glamourmagazine.co.uk

‘The bouncer let all my white friends in before me. I was the only one refused entry’: For women of colour in the UK, racism on a night out is standard

Nina expected a fun Friday night out with friends on Leeds’s Call Lane. But refused entry to Revolutions, allegedly called “a stupid little Asian b*tch” by the bouncer and told by management to not “pull the race card” after complaining, she took to Twitter in September to express her hurt. As her tweet went viral, an outpouring of women offered up stories mirroring Nina’s own. Four years on from the scrapping of Form 696 — the racist risk-assessment document implemented by the UK government that targeted ethnic minorities by making venues detail audience ethnicity — Black, brown and Asian Brits still feel each subtle and crude contour of racism in Britain’s bars and clubs.
SOCIETY
KFOR

KFOR

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy