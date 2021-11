Losers of their past — and first — two home games of the season, the Vancouver Canucks held a practice at Scotia Barn, AKA 8 Rinks, in Burnaby yesterday. The players were keeping things light and their spirits seemed to be high. It appeared clear that the players aren’t in any sort of panic mode, and that they fully believe things are going to turn around sooner or later.

