Mail-in ballots CANNOT be dropped off at a voter’s polling location for the purpose of being counted in the election. The Board of Elections wants to make it clear that mail-in ballots can only be returned the following three ways: Through the mail, by placing the ballot in either of the County’s two secure drop boxes, or by hand delivering the ballot to the Office of Election Services. Due to the proximity of the upcoming election, the Board encourages voters to return mail-in ballots to a County drop box or the Office of Election Services to ensure timely receipt. The drop boxes are located at the Berks County Government Services Center and the Berks County Agriculture Center and are available Saturday from 8 a.m.to 1 p.m., Monday, November 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Election Day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. All mail-in/absentee ballots must be received by 8 pm on November 2.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO