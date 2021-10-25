CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TotalEnergies restarts Feyzin oil refinery in France -union

By Reuters Staff
 7 days ago
PARIS (Reuters) - French oil major TotalEnergies has restarted its Feyzin oil refinery near Lyon following a shutdown in early October due to a fire, a local CGT union official said on Monday.

“The crude distillation unit (DA2) was restarted overnight on Saturday to Sunday,” Alfonso Pedro told Reuters. “The restart process is ongoing and we expect production to be back at 80-90% by the beginning of next week.”

The refinery has a capacity of 119,000 barrels per day and has been almost fully shut down since a fire at the start of October.

Only a steam cracker and a related aromatic unit have been operational since the fire at minimum flow.

A spokeswoman for TotalEnergies declined to comment.

