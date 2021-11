The Vegas Golden Knights have not had the best start to the 2021-22 NHL season. Vegas has been struck by the injury bug quite early in the season. This led to the Golden Knights seeing themselves play without key pieces to the lineup. Now, following their recent loss to the Los Angeles Kings, Vegas is without Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty. Without their top offensive threats, the team should look towards a familiar trio to lead the way for the time being.

