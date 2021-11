Three quick observations from Thursday night’s 110-102 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. SEMI-HAPPY RETURN – The Pistons didn’t get the win, but they did get Jerami Grant back in the lineup – and there’s the potential for Cade Cunningham to join him to complete the Pistons starting lineup for the first time when they host Orlando on Saturday. Grant, who missed Monday’s game at Atlanta with an elbow infection, finished with 14 points and six rebounds in 35 minutes. His return helped the Pistons defensively – they held Chicago under 100 in two games with him in the lineup – but spotty 3-point shooting continued to be their bugaboo.

3 DAYS AGO