Theater & Dance

Strictly's Dan Walker wraps up in a navy coat as he leaves BBC Breakfast studios in Salford... after emotionally dedicating dance to his wife Sarah

By Callum Wells, Michelle Martin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Dan Walker appeared to be in high spirits as he exited the BBC Breakfast studios in Salford on Monday.

The TV presenter, 44, wrapped up in a navy wool coat after his TV appearance and clutched some lunch in his hand.

It comes after he emotionally dedicated his rendition of the Viennese Waltz to his wife Sarah during Saturday night's episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

Looking good: Dan Walker appeared to be in high spirits as he exited the BBC Breakfast studios in Salford on Monday

Pulling a suitcase alongside him, the journalist slung a black leather satchel over his shoulder and donned a dark pair of brogue shoes.

Meanwhile, Ugo Monye looked downcast in Manchester just a day after being voted off the BBC One favourite.

The rugby player kept things low-key in a casual red plaid shirt, which he styled alongside a pair of grey joggers.

Adorable: It comes after he emotionally dedicated his rendition of the Viennese Waltz to his wife Sarah during Saturday night's episode of Strictly Come Dancing (pictured on Saturday)
Suave: The TV presenter, 44, cut a trendy figure in a navy wool coat as coordinated jeans as he clutched a carton of fast food and lugged a suitcase along with him
Stepping out: Pulling a suitcase alongside him, the journalist slung a black leather satchel over his shoulder and donned a dark pair of brogue shoes

Donning a charcoal baseball cap, he sported a matching pair of trainers to stroll his way through the city.

When Dan and his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova took to the show's iconic ballroom, he made sure to make a shout-out to his wife Sarah.

Appearing in the audience, Sarah watched on in pride as Dan performed along to Billy Joel's She's Always a Woman.

Tragic: Meanwhile, Ugo Monye looked downcast in Manchester just a day after being voted off the BBC One favourite
Dressed down: The rugby player kept things low-key in a casual red plaid shirt, which he styled alongside a pair of grey joggers 
Dan admitted the song is one of the pair's favourites and is a warming reminder of when he and Sarah first met at Sheffield University when they were both students.

The heartfelt performance, which was the show's opener, earned Dan his highest score yet- a whopping 28 points.

After his stand out performance the star proudly spoke about the love of his life leaving fans emotional at his response.

He told host Claudia Winkleman, 'I'm going to gush over her for a moment. She is one of those people the you know her the more you love her. And I've loved her for over half of my life.'

Proud: When Dan and his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova took to the show's iconic ballroom, he made sure to make a shout-out to his wife Sarah (pictured on Saturday)

The camera then panned to Sarah, with Dan adding: 'There she is, she's such a special person and I love her to bits. I hope she enjoyed that because we really loved that.'

Nadiya also gushed over Sarah and her partner Dan because she could feel 'free to dance'.

Those watching at home soon commented on the adorable moment, which left them very emotional indeed.

Talented: The heartfelt performance which was the show's opener earned Dan his highest score yet a whopping 28 points (pictured on Saturday)

