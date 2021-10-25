CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Descartes

Descartes MacroPoint and FreightWaves SONAR Integrated to Deliver Advanced Transportation Capacity Management Solution

By FreightWaves
 7 days ago
Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, and FreightWaves, an industry-leading provider of data, analytics, and news for global supply chains and logistics, announced that FreightWaves SONAR Lane Score data is now available in the Descartes MacroPoint Capacity network. The combination provides freight brokers...

