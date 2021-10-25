Descartes MacroPoint and FreightWaves SONAR Integrated to Deliver Advanced Transportation Capacity Management Solution

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomerics LLC, a leading mid-market contract manufacturer for the interventional medical device market, announced that it is doubling its micromachining capacity, as well as adding additional metals capabilities. The Santa Clara, CA facility has already added four new Willemin-Macodel machining centers. In addition, eight more systems are scheduled to be installed in the Monroe, CT facility, four by year's end and four by mid-2022. "In only three months since joining the Biomerics family, we have seen an unprecedented increase in demand for our services," stated Jason McCash, Senior VP of Micromachining. "We're installing machines as fast as possible and are excited to expand and bring our expertise to the CT operation as well."

