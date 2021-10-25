CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Facebook is allegedly 'mischaracterizing its growth' to investors

By Brigid Kennedy
 7 days ago
Facebook is finding that young people and teens are spending less time on its flagship social network. And despite the fact that the company has "spent years" studying such trends, executives "have been markedly less forthcoming about those concerns in public," writes Bloomberg, according to documents shared by Facebook whistleblower Frances...

The Week

The Week

