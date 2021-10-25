Grammy-winning rapper Nelly coming to Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, IND. (WANE) — Get ready to ‘Shake Ya Tailfeather,’ Fort Wayne.

Rapper Nelly will perform at Headwaters Park on Friday, May 13 , along with Twista, Do or Die and Lil Flip.

Nelly has four No. 1 hits and 10 more top-10 songs, including “Country Grammar”, “E.I.”, “Dilemma” and “Ride With Me.” The diamond-selling hip-hop-star was awarded Grammys for “Shake Ya Tailfeather,” “Hot in Herre” and “Dilemma.”

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

