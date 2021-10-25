Read It in the Morning Paper: Downtown, COVID

MAYOR’S RACE: Campaign signs were the focus of charges and counter-charges in the race for Lakeland mayor. Mayor Bill Mutz filed a police report claiming that at least 50 of his signs were stolen from yards and businesses south of downtown early Sunday morning. He did not accuse challenger Saga Stevin of being involved, but she questioned whether he might have been “part of it” and leveled accusations that some Mutz signs had been placed illegally and in places where they obscured her signs.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO