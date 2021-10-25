CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Two arrested, one wanted for distracting shoppers & stealing from purses in Charlotte County

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cF173_0cbvOK8p00

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators have arrested two of three people suspected of working together to steal from shoppers.

The trio uses a strategy where two of them distract a victim while the third steals from the person’s purse, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The three were spotted on surveillance cameras at a Publix, deputies said.

Investigators are still looking for the suspect pictured in the gray shirt, according to SWFL Crime Stoppers.

Deputies are warning shoppers to avoid leaving their carts unattended while shopping.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the final suspect to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Tipsters through SWFL Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Comments / 4

f.u.have a nice day
7d ago

Why am I not surprised? Come try n steal mine, I'll meet ya @ publix this afternoon around 3 & let's see what happens...

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Charlotte County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Reuters

Climate finance could make or break the COP26 summit. Here's why

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - At the U.N. climate conference, expect one theme to drown out the cacophony of pledges from countries and companies around the world: money. The COP26 summit, which began on Sunday in Glasgow, will attempt to complete the rules to implement the 2015 Paris Agreement - which aims to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial times - and secure more ambitious commitments from countries to meet its targets.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purses#Crime Stoppers#Swfl
CBS News

California man charged with assaulting American Airlines flight attendant

A California man is facing criminal charges stemming from the violent assault of an American Airlines flight attendant last week. Brian Hsu, 20, has been charged with interference with a flight crew and assault within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, authorities announced Monday. The flight from New...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy