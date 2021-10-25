Two arrested, one wanted for distracting shoppers & stealing from purses in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators have arrested two of three people suspected of working together to steal from shoppers.

The trio uses a strategy where two of them distract a victim while the third steals from the person’s purse, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The three were spotted on surveillance cameras at a Publix, deputies said.

Investigators are still looking for the suspect pictured in the gray shirt, according to SWFL Crime Stoppers.

Deputies are warning shoppers to avoid leaving their carts unattended while shopping.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the final suspect to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Tipsters through SWFL Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.