If you try to dial a local number without the 515 or 319 area codes, the call will not go through today. Iowa Utilities Board spokesman, Don Tormey, says it’s part of a change by the FCC to avoid confusion with a new 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. “When the FCC issued that order it impacted area codes throughout the United States — and in Iowa, the 515 and 319 area codes are now required to dial all ten digits to complete a local call,” Tormey says.

POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO