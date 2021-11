Sam Darnold saw them once, perhaps the former MVP is now too. It might be time to start worrying about the Kansas City Chiefs and more specifically, Patrick Mahomes. Last week I was willing to say the Chiefs are still a Superbowl contending team, but that was before I saw them play the Tennessee Titans. The Chiefs and Mahomes were only able to put up three points against the Titans on Sunday. They haven’t been held to three points since 2012, when they went 2-14.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO