Social Infrastructure Bill Closes in on Completion

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WLAX/WEUX) – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says Democrats are close to finalizing an agreement on President Biden’s ‘social safety net’ proposals. Getting the bill approved would allow...

RELATED PEOPLE
Nancy Pelosi
Washington Post

Count on Democrats to ignore the lessons of a Youngkin win

It will surprise no one that I think Glenn Younkin (R) is going to win Tuesday’s vote in the Virginia governor’s race. Former governor Terry McAuliffe (D) spent Sunday morning on “Meet the Press,” which was an appeal for help to Beltway suburbs where the Sunday shows matter far more than they do in Virginia Beach, Richmond and Lynchburg, much less rural Virginia.
The Independent

Dems see progress in adding drug cost curbs to budget bill

Democrats have made significant progress toward adding compromise provisions curbing prescription drug prices to their massive social and environment package, two congressional aides said Sunday.Talks were continuing and no final agreement had been reached. But the movement raised hopes that the party's 10-year, $1.75 trillion measure would address the longtime Democratic campaign promise to lower pharmaceutical costs, though more modestly than some wanted. With talks on that and other issues underway, Democrats were hoping to resolve final differences and bring the overall measure to the floor this week, a House leadership aide said. The package, carrying President Joe...
Washington Examiner

Manchin blows up Biden's Build Back Better

Even in Glasgow, Scotland, Joe Biden cannot escape his woes. Joe Manchin, the linchpin of the 50-50 deadlocked Senate, blew up the president's plans to pass both the "hard" infrastructure bill awaiting a House vote and the newly introduced reconciliation bill. While Biden struggles to stay awake at the COP26 climate conference, the West Virginia Democrat said in certain terms he's won't even consider the reconciliation bill without a CBO score.
Ohio Capital Journal

Congress clears temporary extension of federal transportation programs

The U.S. House on Thursday night approved another short-term patch for funding of federal transportation programs, essential for keeping roads money flowing to states despite an impasse in Congress. The bill, passed 358-59, would keep programs running at funding levels first approved in 2015 as lawmakers and the White House seek a bargain to pass […] The post Congress clears temporary extension of federal transportation programs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
southernillinoisnow.com

Buttigieg defends bipartisan infrastructure bill, ‘optimistic’ it will pass

(WASHINGTON) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is “optimistic” that the bipartisan infrastructure bill will pass the House and Senate, he said Sunday. “We’re very optimistic the president put forward this framework because he believes that it will pass the House in the Senate and can get to his desk, and as soon as it does, it’s going to make such a difference in the lives of Americans,” Buttigieg told ABC “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos.
mynews13.com

Manchin: ‘It is time to vote’ on bipartisan infrastructure bill

At a press conference on Monday, key moderate lawmaker Joe Manchin called on the House of Representatives to vote on the Senate-passed $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, warning them that "holding this bill hostage" is not the way to get him to support the larger Build Back Better climate change and social spending framework.
Ohio Capital Journal

What’s in—and out—of Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s sprawling social spending and climate package has been slimmed down into a still-massive $1.75 trillion plan that he and top congressional Democrats are attempting to wrestle through after months of negotiations. Snipped from that proposal are a number of key priorities for Democrats, including an attempt to create the first […] The post What’s in—and out—of Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
