CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The Benefits of the Color Green

By Reviewed by Abigail Fagan
psychologytoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColors sometimes have the ability to influence how people think and behave. Seeing the color green has been linked to enhanced creativity. Color saturation and brightness help determine people's emotional responses to colors. It’s color-of-the-year time again. Each year, color pundits gather to determine the colors for the year...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 2

Related
rismedia.com

Best Green Paint Colors for Every Home

Drenching your walls in green is like bringing a little bit of nature inside your home. Green paint can instantly introduce serenity, drama or energy into a space, depending on the shade you select. Green also pairs beautifully with various colors, especially jewel tones, blues and neutrals ranging from cream to black. Read on for a curated list of the best green paint colors to accommodate every shade of green.
INTERIOR DESIGN
PennLive.com

Crayola’s ‘Screamin’ Green Hauntoween’ offers colorful fun through Oct. 31

Crayola Experience in Easton is offering a colorful Halloween event, “Screamin’ Green Hauntoween,” through Oct. 31. “Hauntoween” is included in the general admission price and includes crafts, a scavenger hunt, photo ops and prizes. For an extra fee, kids can participate in slime making and pumpkin painting. Trick-or-treating is available on weekends.
Journal

Changing colors

Trees and vegetation are turning colors as the fall weather continues. This photo was taken Sunday morning,. Oct. 17 from Peichel’s Hill, several miles east of Fort Ridgely State Park.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Kelly Green#Bright Green#Spring Green#Lemon Yellow Or Pumpkin
homeanddesign.com

In Living Color

There’s an art to designing a restful room,” opines Kelley Proxmire, an expert at creating moods with color and pattern. “Rooms should be welcoming and crisp, calming and pretty.” Below, the designer shares further insights. TIP 1 Choose one strong color, then add complementary hues. TIP 2 Balance is key...
INTERIOR DESIGN
homeanddesign.com

Color Forecast

In September 2021, a team of Sherwin-Williams color experts announced the company’s 2022 Color of the Year: Evergreen Fog. This sophisticated gray-green freshens up any space, says director of color marketing Sue Wadden. “It inspires us to begin again and is a great choice for modern interiors and exteriors.” The versatile shade, she adds, suits styles ranging from Art Deco to Post Modern.
LIFESTYLE
nehomemag.com

The Power of Bold Color

This Southport butler’s pantry is proof that storage can indeed be sexy. (A perfectly placed tray of rocks glasses at the ready doesn’t hurt either.) “The wife loves color, especially green,” says interior designer Meghan De Maria, founder and principal of Moss Design, so the custom cabinets were treated to a coat of Benjamin Moore Deep Jungle in a rich, reflective high gloss. In keeping with the moody aesthetic, De Maria papered the ceiling in Thibaut’s Margate, an alluring pattern with silver and gold tones and a watery feel; an antique mirror strategically placed between the upper cabinets reflects the paper. To complete the pantry, which connects the kitchen to the family room, the designer chose a walnut bar top with a shiny marine finish and opted for smoked-Lucite and brushed-brass hardware from Brooklyn-based Luxholdups. While the origin of the drawer pulls nods to the family’s most recent address, it also speaks to the soul of the space. “It has a Brooklyn-meets-L.A. vibe,” says De Maria, “a combination of two cities the owner loves.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
Martha's Vineyard Times

Garden Notes: Fall colors

Fall colors are slowly emerging from summer’s greenery. The many ripening berries, deepening oxblood-to-burgundy beetlebung trees, and festoons of gypsy scarlet Virginia creeper do point the way to elusive winter. True to late 20th and early 21st-century trends, Island summer and autumn extend into a never-ending season, lulling many into believing, for a minute or two anyway, that winter will never come.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Science
gizmochina.com

Galaxy S22 Ultra may come in a new green color

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra came in multiple colors such as black, silver, titanium, navy, and brown. Fresh information shared by GalaxyClub reveals that the S22 Ultra will come in as many as four colors. Past reports have revealed that the S22 Ultra will come in three colors like black,...
CELL PHONES
WFYI

Will there be a brilliant fall color show?

When will fall leaf colors peak? Normally, Indiana sees more yellows, oranges, and reds at this time of year. But the weather plays a factor in when that happens. Carrie Tauscher, the State Community and Urban Forestry program coordinator with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, says temperatures have been unseasonably warm for this time of year.
ENVIRONMENT
The Day

Green & Growing: Colorful winter birds love messy backyards

The flowers of 2021 are brown. Grey sticks and leaves seem like crumpled paper on the ground. From the kitchen window, it may look like a messy yard. But for robins, chickadees, finches, cardinals, juncos, and nuthatches, your yard may look like survival. If you want to see first-hand how...
MADISON, CT
tallahasseemagazine.com

Color in Winter

The approach of winter and cold weather offers new color possibilities for home landscapes. While garden centers offer a variety of cool-season annuals that will brighten the muted tones, one plant in particular offers a variety of striking colors and minimal maintenance requirements all at a manageable cost. Pansies, a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Distractify

There Are Hidden Meanings Behind Porch Light Colors — What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

You can thank Walmart for this one. In 2013, the global retailer launched the "Greenlight a Vet" campaign that helps to find jobs for honorably discharged military servicewomen and men upon returning home. Walmart encouraged folks to change the color of their porch lights to green in order to raise awareness for the initiative while simultaneously thanking soldiers for the sacrifices they made.
HOME & GARDEN
asapland.com

Benefits of Grapefruit

Grapefruit is a type of citrus fruit, usually yellow or pink. Some people eat grapefruit as it is, but often it is juiced and added to drinks such as tea. Grapefruits are rich in vitamin C, which helps the body absorb iron from food. Research suggests that eating grapefruit may reduce the risk of heart disease and some types of cancer.
NUTRITION
tching.com

Green Tea Health Benefits; Choosing the Right Tea for Your Needs

The health benefits of green tea have already been discussed by various sources. However, when it comes to Japanese green tea, there are various types of green tea such as sencha, hojicha, gyokuro, matcha, etc. The benefits vary depending on the method of production and characteristics of each type of green tea. This article explains the health benefits of the main types of green teas, as well as which teas contain the most of each type of benefit and how to choose teas for particular reasons or timing.
FOOD & DRINKS
Apartment Therapy

The Bedroom Paint Color Real Estate Agents Always Recommend to Clients

Ready for a riddle? What color should you avoid painting your living room, but definitely consider for your bedroom?. Stumped? Perplexed? Are you… hint, hint… blue in the face?. The answer is, in fact, blue. And this isn’t just the opinion of real estate experts. Zillow paints a pretty good...
Gamespot

Colors! Maze

Sign In to follow. Follow Colors! Maze, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
ENTERTAINMENT
abilenetx.gov

Coloring Club

If you’re in need of a little stress relief and relaxation, we invite you to be a part of the Coloring Club at your South Branch Library. Coloring is a great activity for all ages and there are many benefits that can come from taking some time to express yourself through art. We’ll supply the coloring sheets and tools so you can come out, color, socialize, and have a little fun at your library.
ENTERTAINMENT
Brainerd Dispatch

Autumn color continues to amaze

A boater travels Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, across Mahnomen No. 2 Mine Lake in the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area. Fall leaf color continues to amaze in the recreation area near Crosby-Ironton.
IRONTON, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy