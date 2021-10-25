The Benefits of the Color Green

This Southport butler’s pantry is proof that storage can indeed be sexy. (A perfectly placed tray of rocks glasses at the ready doesn’t hurt either.) “The wife loves color, especially green,” says interior designer Meghan De Maria, founder and principal of Moss Design, so the custom cabinets were treated to a coat of Benjamin Moore Deep Jungle in a rich, reflective high gloss. In keeping with the moody aesthetic, De Maria papered the ceiling in Thibaut’s Margate, an alluring pattern with silver and gold tones and a watery feel; an antique mirror strategically placed between the upper cabinets reflects the paper. To complete the pantry, which connects the kitchen to the family room, the designer chose a walnut bar top with a shiny marine finish and opted for smoked-Lucite and brushed-brass hardware from Brooklyn-based Luxholdups. While the origin of the drawer pulls nods to the family’s most recent address, it also speaks to the soul of the space. “It has a Brooklyn-meets-L.A. vibe,” says De Maria, “a combination of two cities the owner loves.”

