Sometimes, Apple has some off years. It happens to every company, of course, but when it’s Apple it typically resonates a bit more. There are some posts out there on social media that almost make it seem like Apple’s doing it on purpose, like a personal attack on them. That’s probably not the case. But there are definitely off years, a stretch when Apple tries to change something up, it doesn’t work, but the company barrels down and tries to make it work anyway.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO