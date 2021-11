New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will receive an MRI on his right knee this week after leaving the game on Sunday, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Wilson was hit low on a drop-back in the second quarter and didn’t return after leaving the game. The rookie told reporters after the game they believe he has a PCL injury and that his knee feels “loose”. Wilson was six-for-ten for 51 yards when he exited the game. In the five games prior, Wilson had completed 57.3 percent of his passes for 1,117 yards, four touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO