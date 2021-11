The open date last week gave Tennessee the chance to rest and recharge before the final four-game stretch in November, but it didn't come without some roster movement as quarterback Harrison Bailey entered the NCAA transfer portal and announced his intentions to leave the Vols. Though Bailey was the third-choice quarterback behind transfers Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton III, his departure will have short- and long-term effects on the program. Speaking for the first time since Bailey's name popped up in the transfer database last week, Vols head coach Josh Heupel and a couple of Bailey's now-former Tennessee teammates shared their reaction to his decision.

