Deluxe Funko Figures and Toys on Sale in Amazon's Deal of the Day

Star Wars fans can now get their hands on the biggest Black Series action figure that Hasbro have created: the Rancor. The monstrous beast first seen in Return of the Jedi is scaled against the regular action figures from The Black Series collection, meaning that this brute comes in at a huge 17.5 inches in height with a 42 inches arm span. Available through Haslab, the crowdfunding platform of the toy giant, you can back the project through until December 6th, with the item going into full production if it hits its 9000 backer target. Having only been open to order since Friday, the figure has already pulled in more than 3500 buy-ins.

SHOPPING ・ 6 DAYS AGO