CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

4400 Premiere Review: “Past Is Prologue”

By Samantha Nelson
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article4400's premiere, "Past Is Prologue," airs on The CW on Oct. 25, 2021. When influencer Gabby Petito went missing last month, activists asked why so much more attention was paid to the disappearance of a young white woman than the cases of missing people of color. That conflict is at the...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

4400 – ‘Past is Prologue’

Over the last century at least four thousand four hundred people who were overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized vanished without a trace off the face of the planet. Last night, inexplicably, they were all returned in an instant to Detroit having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to understand the phenomenon, analyze the potential threat, and contain the story, Jharrel (Joseph David-Jones), an empathetic social worker, and Keisha (Ireon Roach), a hardened community corrections officer, are among the civil servants called upon to deal with the uncanny refugees. The new partners clash in ideology and approach, but gradually find they have more in common than they thought as they become familiar with those under their care, including Shanice (Brittany Adebumola), a lawyer and resilient young mother from the early aughts, whose unexpected reunion with her estranged husband Logan (Cory Jeacoma) and suddenly teenaged daughter Mariah is immediately rocky; Andre (TL Thompson), a WWI Army surgeon fresh from the Harlem Renaissance; Claudette (Jaye Ladymore), an influential hidden figure from the Mississippi civil rights movement; Isaiah “Rev” Johnston (Derrick A. King), a black sheep reverend-scion born to a notable televangelist family in 1990s Chicago; LaDonna (Khailah Johnson), a seemingly shallow but misunderstood D-list reality TV star from Miami, circa 2015; and two wildly different unaccompanied teens, Mildred (Autumn Best), a vibrant girl, whose bell bottoms give away her 1970s upbringing, and Hayden (AMARR), an introspective, prescient boy, whose origin remains a mystery. These unwilling time travelers, collectively the 4400, must grapple with their impossible new reality, the fact that they’ve been returned with a few…upgrades, and the increasing likelihood that they were brought back now for a reason they’re only beginning to understand. Janice Cooke directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson (#101). Original airdate 10/25/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of 4400 will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Eternals premiere review

With WGN’s entertainment reporter Dean Richards out, Sam Rubin, who covers the same beat for KTLA, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. He shared his review of the premiere of ‘Eternals’, and talked about the Munster movie reboot, Mel Brooks new sequel to ‘History of the World’, and Mel Gibson starring in the ‘The Continental,’ the prequel to the Keanu Reeves film series John Wick, and more!
TV & VIDEOS
mxdwn.com

Review: HBO’s ‘Succession’ Season Three Premiere “Secession”

Despite its lengthy hiatus post-the season two finale, Succession’s season three premiere throws the viewers and characters right back where they left off and to consider the aftermath and where to go next. Of course, what better way to remind audiences that, for all the dramatics of the finale, the Roy family are still who they are, and that won’t change.
TV SERIES
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS ALBUM PREMIERE (AND A REVIEW): FUNERAL CHANT — “DAWN OF ANNIHILATION”

In February 2017 Funeral Chant from Oakland, California independently released their self-titled debut, a six-track, 27-minute affair that was subsequently picked up for physical editions by Duplicate Records and Caverna Abismal Records. It was a remarkable release in more ways than one, but the dominant impression it left in our heads was summed up in these passages from our review:
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shanice
Laredo Morning Times

The CW's '4400' Is a Back-From-the-Past Reboot That Benefits From a Light Touch: TV Review

In the original “The 4400,” characters who’d long been missing suddenly return from an unknown alternate dimension, all at once. As the title suggests, the group of returned individuals numbers some 4,400 strong. The franchise itself now does something similar: After leaving USA Network in 2007, the show returns, having shed an article in its title — it’s just “4400” now — and picked up a lightness of touch that feels breezy and fresh.
TV SERIES
treknews.net

Star Trek: Prodigy Series Premiere “Lost & Found” Review: Stunning Visuals and a Series for the ‘Next Generation’

Review: Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 1 “Lost & Found”. Star Trek: Prodigy, the brainchild of Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters), claims to be a kids show – indeed, the first Star Trek kids program since Star Trek: The Animated Series in the 1970s. But Prodigy feels like it’s on track to become something much more than “just a kids show.” Indeed, it only rarely feels like a kids’ show. The 45-minute pilot “Lost & Found” boasts striking visuals, a charming cast of diverse characters, and most importantly, a heart that will surely strike home with children and adults.
TV SERIES
theobelisk.net

Album Premiere & Review: Jointhugger, Surrounded by Vultures

[Click play above to stream Jointhugger’s Surrounded by Vultures in full. Album is out on Halloween on Majestic Mountain Records and can be preordered here.]. Earlier this year, Norwegian heavybringers released the single-song EP Reaper Season (review here) both as their first offering through Majestic Mountain Records and the quick-turnaround follow-up to their 2020 debut, I Am No One (review here). The message was clear: “Expect us.”
MUSIC
spoilertv.com

4400 - Past is Prologue - Review: "We R Not Powerless"

Being my most anticipated show of the fall, I was on the edge of my seat when 4400 premiered last week on the CW. Did it deliver to my expectations, check it out in the text below. Janice Cooke directed the episode written by Ariana. As a big fan of...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing People#Cw#American
TVLine

ABC Sets Winter Dates for black-ish Farewell, Abbott Elementary Sitcom, Latino Sudser, The Bachelor and More

ABC has revealed its midseason plan, and it actually kicks off a little more than a month from now with the series premiere of the workplace comedy Abbott Elementary. From there, the new year will bring with it a new cycle of The Bachelor, the launch of black-ish‘s farewell run (watch teaser above), the resumption of The Chase and the previously scheduled Women of the Movement miniseries, followed in late January by the Latino family drama Promised Land. All told, ABC’s midseason plan is as follows; new series listed in ALL CAPS, click for details. TUESDAY, DEC. 7 9:30 pm ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (series premiere,...
TV SERIES
IGN

Fairfax: Season 1 Review

Fairfax: Season 1 debuts Friday, Oct. 29 on Amazon Prime Video. It takes a few minutes to get into the full groove of Amazon's new animated satire Fairfax, but once it clicks, and hits you with a near-perfect blend of heart and venom -- or as its vibe is default-described in a later episode, "tasteful, yet obnoxious" -- Fairfax turns out to be a lovely and hilarious surgical strike skewering of L.A. Gen-Zers clamoring for clout and social media influencer status.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Invasion - Last Day + Crash + Orion - Series Premiere Review

If you went into Invasion expecting a Michael Bay/Roland Emmerich-destruction fair ala Independence Day, 10 episodes of pure spectacle, one thing is very clear from the end of episode three is that it’s going to be a slow burn. I like this approach – alien invasions don’t always happen instantaneously, and the people of Earth are still trying to figure out what’s going on. It’s reminiscent of the chaos of Torchwood: Children of Earth mixed with the global narratives of Sense8 – and with AppleTV+’s unlimited budget at the helm, we’re given a myriad of locations that would make even a James Bond film look jealous – Invasion feels clearly universal with its multiple storylines happening simultaneously in America, the UK, Afghanistan and Japan – most of its budget must have actually gone into getting the crew to these different locations as they show no signs of intersecting just yet.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Walker’ Star Lindsey Morgan to Exit CW Series After Two Seasons

Lindsey Morgan is exiting The CW series “Walker” after two seasons, Variety has confirmed. The show, which stars Jared Padalecki in a reboot of “Walker, Texas Ranger,” is currently airing its second season, with the new season debuting on Oct. 28. It is not yet known exactly how Morgan’s character, Texas Ranger Micki Ramirez, will be written out of the show, nor in how many episodes of Season 2 she will appear. In the Season 2 premiere, fans learn that Micki is undercover in an attempt to infiltrate a crime syndicate. “After much thoughtful consideration and introspection, I have made the incredibly difficult...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
IGN

New to Netflix for November 2021

While the temperatures may be dropping, Netflix's November releases are the hottest ticket in town (or at least your living room). Netflix's original films have blockbuster casts in The Harder They Fall (Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King), Passing (Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, Alexander Skarsgard), and Red Notice (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot), and tick, tick, BOOM! (Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp). Netflix also has future fan-favorites, such as the live adaptation of Cowboy Bebop (John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda) and the League of Legends-set Arcane, as well as Netflix hits Tiger King 2 and Big Mouth season 5. New to Netflix is IGN's monthly round-up of some of the new and best Netflix movies, TV shows, documentaries, and anime.
TV SERIES
seattlepi.com

'Night Teeth' Review: A Vampire Thriller That's Too Cut-and-Paste to Have Any Bite

The vampire genre is a lot like a vampire: It has lived for hundreds of years, and every time you think it’s about to die off it gets an infusion of new blood. Since the logistics of neck-biting and blood-sucking are no longer incendiary, a vampire movie, novel, or TV series that strikes a chord will tend to be infused with a tasty metaphor, one that reaches beyond the “erotic” obvious. In the mid-’70s, when the genre had come to seem musty, Stephen King’s “‘Salem’s Lot” (1975) and Anne Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire” (1976) revived it by plugging the gothic tropes of old horror movies into the eccentric nooks and crannies of the contemporary world. “The Lost Boys” converted vampirism into ’80s youth-movie hipsterism, “True Blood” tapped the progressive side of vampires, and the “Twilight” books and blockbuster movies made the vampire into an expression of alienated teen-romantic outsider-ness. (Jim Jarmusch’s slow-drip “Only Lovers Left Alive” demonstrated, with a druggy wink, that sitting through a vampire movie could make you feel like you’d lived as long as a vampire.)
MOVIES
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 3 spoilers: A threat to Dexter Morgan

How could Dexter Morgan’s past come back to bite him? It’s one of the things we’re most curious about entering Dexter: New Blood, and for good reason. Somehow, the title character has been able to disappear off in the fictional community of Iron Lake and while there, he’s been able to build a totally new life for himself as Jim Lindsay.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Creepshow - Time Out/The Things in Oakwood's Past - Review

Tim (Matthew Barnes) is a man with attainable goals where he conspires to have more time to complete them. He finds the solution only to discover a catch to it. “Tim finds the answer to always wishing there were more hours in the day, but the success he can now achieve might not be worth the cost.”
TV SERIES
theobelisk.net

Split Premiere & Review: Giöbia & The Cosmic Dead, The Intergalactic Connection: Exploring the Sideral Remote Hyperspace

Giöbia and The Cosmic Dead will release their new split LP, The Intergalactic Connection: Exploring the Sideral Remote Hyperspace, on Friday, Oct. 29, through Heavy Psych Sounds. And of course, the question isn’t so much whether or not you can hang with the 37-minute outward-tripping psychedelic wowness of it, but whether or not the transwarp pathway they’ve opened by routing aux power systems through a tertiary distortion matrix will continue to expand at an exponential rate, gradually swallowing, you, me, your dog Toto, both of our record players, and eventually the rest of the universe as we know it. I’m going with a solid “yes” on that.
ROCK MUSIC
Variety

Showtime’s ‘Dexter’ Returns With New Characters and Kills

“Dexter” is back and he’s killing again. Returning eight years after the original Showtime series wrapped means entering a very different television landscape and cultural conversation around complicated men — and the wider world around them. While showrunner Clyde Phillips and star and executive producer Michael C. Hall acknowledge that said world and the way people watch television have changed, they reject the notion that, as Phillips puts it, “the antihero narrative [is] over and everything’s going to be ‘Ted Lasso’ now.” In the show’s original 2006-13 run, viewers learned why Dexter Morgan became a serial killer: His adoptive father and a...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy