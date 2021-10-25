CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PS5 restock: where to pick up a console this week

By Matthew Forde
T3.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate 2: EE PS5 stock went live on the morning of October 26th. The restock was only accessible for Pay Monthly customers that already have an existing account established with EE. Anyone unsure whether they are eligible can head to our handy guide for more details. Outside of this,...

www.t3.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
YOGA
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consoles#Game Console#Video Game#Stock#Bt#T3#Asda
Gamespot

Target's Early Black Friday Deals Go Live This Weekend

Best Buy's early Black Friday deals event ends Sunday, but you'll have more discounts to browse next week. Target is kicking off its early Black Friday deals event on Sunday (Halloween). From now until Black Friday, Target will have a new batch of deals each week, all of which will have a price-match guarantee if what you buy happens to go on sale for less before Christmas. Target has teased some of the deals that will be available starting this weekend, including a big discount on Beats Solo 3 headphones and a nice HP laptop for school and work for less than $350.
SHOPPING
komando.com

How to buy unclaimed Amazon and USPS packages (Yes, it’s legal!)

Across the U.S., there are thousands of pieces of airline baggage that go unclaimed each year. Tap or click here for the one thing you should never put in checked luggage. Whether it was mishandled by the airline or a passenger forgot to pick it up, they can be found in almost every major city.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Amazon
FanSided

Target Black Friday begins October 31: Discounts on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo games

It used to be Black Friday was a single day sale that took place on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Over time, it started to encroach on actual Thanksgiving day before consumers finally pushed back and corporations decided to ease up on it. But now, perhaps due to the pandemic, businesses are thirstier than ever for your business. As a result, Black Friday is starting earlier than ever.
SHOPPING
mobilesyrup.com

Best Buy is selling Sony’s 65-inch Bravia TV for $700 off

Best Buy Canada is selling Sony’s Bravia 65-inch HDR OLED Android Smart TV for $700 off. The TV currently costs $1,999.99, but is typically $2,699. Sony’s well-reviewed Bravia TV features 120Hz 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a 4K 3,840 x 2,160 resolution. The TV also includes HDR compatibility with...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Amazon is having a blowout sale on Samsung TVs, phones and more

If you've been waiting for a good time to buy nearly anything under the Samsung umbrella, today's your lucky day. For a limited time, Amazon is offering some beefy price cuts on Samsung TVs, phones, small appliances, tablets and storage (to name just a few categories). For $200 -- its lowest price to date -- you can get an Alexa-compatible Samsung soundbar. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (a CNET Editors' Choice winner) is within $50 of its lowest price, too.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

TCL Roku and Android TVs are up to $140 off at Walmart right now

Streaming device manufacturer Roku offers some of the best AV gear for some of the best prices -- from its insanely affordable Roku Express to the Roku Streambar speaker. Easy-to-use Roku TVs are also excellent value for money, even when not on sale, with the TCL 4-Series being a definite highlight for value. Walmart has two 4-Series models on sale right now (though one uses the Android TV system, not Roku) and a third "S21" model coming soon. Prices start at $228 for a 55-inch screen.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

This 55-inch QLED TV is available for a stellar price at Best Buy

Perhaps not as impressive as some of the cutting-edge OLED TVs, it's tough to argue with a deal this good. The 55-inch Insignia F50 4K TV is currently available at Best Buy for $450, nearly its lowest price ever. This sizeable QLED panel features a 60Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Fire TV OS allowing for built-in Alexa voice controls. This gives the TV native access to most major streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus. The picture can be enhanced with Dolby Vision and HDR for increased depth of color, and a narrow bezel provides the TV with a sleek aesthetic.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 58-inch 4K TV is ON SALE for less than $400 at Walmart today

Shoppers often take advantage of the best Black Friday deals every year to stretch their budget for major purchases, such as for Black Friday TV deals. You don’t have to wait until the shopping holiday if you want to buy a new 4K TV with a discount though, as this year’s Walmart Black Friday deals have arrived early. For example, this 58-inch Hisense 4K Roku TV is available from the retailer for just $378, after a $48 discount to its original price of $426.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

The best early Black Friday PS5 deals right now

It's that time of year when we start getting ready for the Black Friday PS5 deals, and you certainly shouldn't be waiting until the day itself if you haven't bagged Sony's new console yet. Since launch last November, the PS5 has never lasted more than a few minutes when it comes into stock, and we expect the feeding frenzy to be no different well into next year.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

HP is having an early Black Friday sale today — here are the best deals

Like many other retailers, HP is tossing up its Black Friday deals early this year, earlier than ever, actually. It’s the perfect opportunity to get some amazing discounts on all kinds of gear, like desktops, laptops, monitors, peripherals, and so much more. We’d argue, some of the best Black Friday deals are those you never expected to see, and there’s plenty of that going on right now! If you’re in the market for a new laptop, you can always check out the latest Black Friday laptop deals. There are gaming laptops, work-friendly laptops, and media laptops — you name it, it’s in there! But if you’re looking for something else, below, you’ll find a collection of the best Black Friday HP deals that are live right now. We recommend shopping early if you see something you like — there’s no telling what kind of inventory shortages or shipping delays we’ll see this year, especially as we inch closer to the holidays.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Black Friday Deals of 2021 Have Just Begun — And It Isn’t Even Halloween

Table of Contents Amazon Black Friday Deals Gap Black Friday Deals Walmart Black Friday Deals Best Buy Black Friday Deals This year the line between Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Cyber Week have blurred together once again. And this year, we’re already seeing deals from a number of online retailers tackle the world of online shopping earlier than ever. And it isn’t even Halloween yet! With so many retailers launching early Black Friday deals this year, we have to wonder — why? Well, there have been a number of supply chain-related issues across the globe that might possibly affect Black Friday, as well as Christmas shopping...
SHOPPING
gamingintel.com

GameStop In-Store PS5 Restock Event – October 29

GameStop has officially confirmed an in-store PS5 restock event for this week. They have been a leading retailer in the last month for providing PS5 restocks. The in-store events have been an enormous success for lots of people, with the length of queues dependent on each location. Some GameStop stores...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Amazon announced its best-selling Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals – will you get them all?

Every single year, Amazon makes a huge announcement after its big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are finished. In it, the retailer always touts all the best deals that were offered. And there are always a few things that are best-selling Black Friday deals each and every year. The same products generally make the Cyber Monday best-selling list, too. In its most recent press releases, Amazon listed so many familiar products. Needless to say, we’re expecting plenty of repeats for Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021. Will you get them all? What you might not realize, however, is that...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy