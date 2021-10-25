CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lil Nas X Trolls Boosie Badazz’s Homophobic Comment

By Laila Abuelhawa
hot969boston.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Nas X has responded to homophobic comments from Boosie Badazz, having jokingly said he has never felt “so mortified” in his life in a trolling message back. The “Scoop” singer had originally joked that he had a new song coming out with Louisianan rapper Boosie, who didn’t seem to find...

hot969boston.com

Comments / 0

Related
HOT 97

Boosie Responds To Lil Nas X’s Dad After X’s Dad Told Boosie, ‘How The Hell You A Gangsta’

X’s dad defended his son after Boosie made negative comments, telling the “Old Town Road” rapper to kill himself and more. Nas X brushed it off, but not his pops. As reported on Hot New Hip Hop, X’s dad, Robert Stafford, said, “How the hell you’re a gangsta rapper promoting drugs, gun violence, degrading women and getting high every video talking about you’re for the kids man sit your old man looking ass down. The game has past you. We real Bankhead over here. Not like the guy who claims it.”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Fires Back At Lil Nas X's Father: 'Don't Get Mad At Me Cause Your Son Came Out Like That'

People are beginning to wonder why Boosie Badazz is seemingly fixated on Lil Nas X. The outspoken rapper has landed in hot water multiple times for making homophobic comments aimed at the openly gay artist. But more recently, Lil Nas X decided to have a little fun at Boosie’s expense, telling his fans he had a collaboration with the Baton Rouge native on the way.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Lil Nas X's Father Has Clapped Back at Boosie Badazz on Social Media Over Anti-Gay Rant

All parents make it a point to teach their kids right from wrong while also defending their honor. From Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade clapping back at naysayers spewing hate toward their daughter, Zaya, to DaBaby’s baby mama, Meme, addressing trolls talking about their daughter, Serenity, parents will always show up for their children. And Lil Nas X’s parents are no different.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
rolling out

Lil Nas X’s brother trashes Boosie

The family of Lil Nas X has formed a protective circle around the superstar rapper after Boosie Badazz chucked homophobic bombs at the “Old Town Road” emcee in the past week. Lil Nas X’s father, R.L. Stafford, was the first to take a swing at Boosie, 38, by telling the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Boosie Badazz
Person
Omar Jimenez
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
Nas
Person
Nas X
Person
Lil Nas X
hot969boston.com

Lizzo Dances to ‘Thriller’ On Stage Wearing ‘Squid Game’ Costume

Lizzo paid tribute to Netlfix’s hit show Squid Game when she dressed up as the robotic doll from the show’s first game of “Red Light, Green Light” while headlining Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in San Francisco. Backed by dancers dressed as the show’s masked henchmen, the video begins...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prudential Center#Trolling#The Disney Channel#Montero#Lilnasx#Disney Channel
hotnewhiphop.com

Tasha K Trolls Boosie Badazz With Uncanny Impersonation

Now that Lil Nas X has publicly shared that he’s over trolling Boosie Badazz, a new contender has stepped up to the plate. For her Halloween costume, YouTuber Tasha K put together a look that’s given her an uncanny resemblance to the 38-year-old rapper. In a clip that’s been receiving...
CELEBRITIES
hypefresh.co

TEYANA TAYLOR’S TOP 15 JAW DROPPING FASHION MOMENTS

It all started with Kanye West’s 2016 “Fade” music video. The popular video featured “It Girl” Teyana Taylor and made major headlines giving the spotlight to the now fashionista. As time progressed, Taylor went on to make her mark in a plethora of industries: acting, modeling, and currently fashion. Fashion has always been a part of Teyana Taylor’s brand, from her music videos to her new role as Creative Director of PLT; Taylor clearly made her mark in the music industry. As a result, she has definitely become a cultural icon.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
nickiswift.com

The Truth About How Lilibet's Christening Wounded The Relationship Between The Royals And Harry Even More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. Over the past few months, many have wondered when the baby will be christened — and where. There have been all kinds of rumors about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to do when it comes to christening their little one. In July, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry really wanted to have Lili christened at Windsor like her older brother, Archie. In the weeks that followed, speculation that Lili would end up being christened in California grew. There was even a report that Harry's brother, Prince William, didn't want Lili christened in the UK, which would have undoubtedly caused even more of a rift between the royal family and the duke and duchess, according to Express.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy