Music

Goons & Goblins: 13 Spooky Music Videos That Are Perfect For Halloween

By J. Bachelor
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 7 days ago

Now there was a time when Halloween – that special time of year where ghouls, goblins and otherworldly creatures roam the Earth – was strictly for the kids. Yeah, those days are over: It seems like adults look forward to spooky season more than the little ones now, and why shouldn’t we? These kids weren’t raised on Freddy Krueger.

|| RELATED: A Spooky Link: 22 Scary Movies To Watch With Your Boo ||

|| RELATED: 7 Halloween Costumes That Pay Tribute To Pop Culture Icons ||

On social media, top music and film stars go all out for the occasion. Dressed in high-priced costumes, their Halloween pics rack up thousands of likes in what seems like an instant. On television, all the favorite bad guys make a welcomed return: Chucky, Michael Myers and Jason come to mind.

But what about music? Sure, almost any goth video has its fair share of gore, but today we’d like to share a few videos from the world of Hip-Hop and R&B that pay homage that ghoulish energy. Whether by lyrics or creepy thematic visuals, take a look at 13 music videos that are perfect for your Halloween consumption.

1. Michael Jackson “Thriller”

2. Geto Boys “Mind Playing Tricks On Me”

3. LL Cool J “4,3,2,1”

4. Travis Scott “Highest In The Room”

5. Chris Brown “High End” ft. Future, Young Thug

6. Rockwell “Somebody’s Watching Me”

7. OutKast “The Whole World”

8. Rihanna “Disturbia”

9. Timbaland & Magoo “Luv 2 Luv Ya”

10. The Game “Martians Vs. Goblins” ft. Lil Wayne, Tyler, the Creator

11. Nicki Minaj “Only” ft. Drake, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown

12. EPMD ft. Redman, Method Man, Lady Luck “Symphony 2000”

13. anye West “Monster” ft. Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, Jay-Z & Bon Iver

#Halloween Costumes#Music Video
Cleveland, OH
93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

