Hertz order for Teslas ranks among biggest-ever EV purchases

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Hertz announced Monday that it will buy 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, one of the largest purchases of battery-powered cars in history and the latest evidence of the nation's increasing commitment to EV technology. The purchase by one of the world's leading rental car companies reflects...

Comments / 0

#Tesla Cars#Hertz#Tesla Motors#Tesla Autopilot#Ev#Detroit#Ap#The Associated Press#Rivian#Forbes
TravelPulse

Plugging In: Hertz Orders 100,000 Teslas

Hertz has announced plans to build the largest electric vehicle (EV) fleet in North America, with an initial order of 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022 and a commitment to add new EV charging infrastructure across its global operations. Hertz was the first U.S. car rental company to introduce...
ECONOMY
travelweekly.com

Hertz orders 100K Tesla electric vehicles

Car rental company Hertz on Monday announced a significant investment in offering electric options with an order for 100,000 Tesla cars by the end of 2022 and the installation of new charging infrastructure across the company's global operations. Beginning in early November 2021 and expanding throughout 2022, customers will be...
BUSINESS
Top Speed

Tesla Surpasses $1 Trillion Value After Hertz Orders 100,000 Of Its EVs

Rental car company Hertz was in pretty bad shape in 2020, but things have now turned for the better. The company exited bankruptcy earlier this year, and thanks to a massive order of 100,000 Teslas, both companies stock prices soared, pushing Tesla’s company value at more than $1 trillion. Hertz...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Tesla stock surges toward a record after Hertz reportedly ordered 100,000 Tesla EVs

Shares of Tesla Inc. charged 4.3% higher in premarket trading Monday toward another record, after Bloomberg reported that Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is looking to buy 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles as part of its plan to electrify its fleet of rental cars. Hertz's stock was still inactive ahead of the open. Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the Bloomberg report said the order placed by the rental car company, which just came out of bankruptcy four months ago, would represent about $4.2 billion in revenue for Tesla. The EV market leader's stock has rallied 5.1% the past two days to close at back-to-back records. It rose 7.9% last week to mark a ninth-straight weekly gain, the longest such streak since the 12-week winning streak that ended in February 2020. The stock has soared 41.4% over the past three months while Hertz shares have shot up 47.2% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 3.0%.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Tesla Scores Massive Order: 100,000 EVs For Hertz's Rental Fleet

Hertz announced today an unprecedented investment in electrification of 20% of its vehicle rental fleet, which will result in the deployment of 100,000 all-electric cars by the end of 2022. The company intends to have the largest EV rental fleet in North America and one of the largest in the...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Selling Car In America

The car industry is having its best year by one measure and a mediocre year by another. Car prices have been driven to record highs. Among the primary reasons 2021 being is a strong year based on price is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic when dealers were closed. Unfortunately, the other reason for […]
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

The Car Economy Is so Terrible That Totaled and Wrecked Cars Are Reportedly Getting More Expensive to Buy

Car sales have declined after a huge boon earlier this year, but this time it’s not due to shelter in place orders. Last year, these orders caused many factories worldwide to shut down temporarily and slow the spread. In 2021, the lack of car sales has slowed even further due to a microchip semiconductor shortage, resulting in almost barren dealership lots.
CARS
insideevs.com

US: Tesla Model 3 Continues To Be The Fastest-Selling Used Car

A huge disproportion between demand and supply of Tesla cars translates to frequent price increases and longer estimated delivery times of new cars. But how about the used Teslas?. According to the. ' report for the month of Septmeber, the Tesla Model 3 was the fastest-selling used car for the...
BUYING CARS

