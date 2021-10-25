The ridiculous amount of time it takes to save for a mortgage deposit even for a very basic house in Australia - and it's set to get WORSE

Australian real estate is now so expensive it takes more than 14 years for an average worker to scrape together a mortgage deposit for a typical Sydney house.

The situation is so bad global credit ratings agency Moody's Investors Service predicted housing affordability would 'continue to worsen' in 2022.

During the past year, Sydney's median house prices has surged by 28.9 per cent to $1.312million, CoreLogic data for September 2021 showed.

A worker earning an average, full-time salary of $90,329, saving up a fifth of their pay, would take 14 years and six months just to accumulate the required 20 per cent mortgage deposit.

And by the time someone saved up the required $262,328 deposit, house prices would have kept on rising.

Even then, this potential borrower paying off $1.049million would still have debt that was 11.6 times their income.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, the banking regulator, considers someone to be in mortgage stress if they have a debt-to-income ratio of six.

For the first time ever, an Australian on an average income would struggle to meet their monthly mortgage repayments buying a typical Australian house or apartment with a median price of $674,848 - even with a 20 per cent deposit.

A single borrower would take seven years and six months to save up for this $134,970 deposit, only to end up struggling to pay off the $539,878 balance.

Moody's Investors Service said houses were particularly unaffordable in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide.

'Australian housing affordability, which deteriorated over the seven months to September 2021, will continue to worsen over the rest of the year and into early 2022, because of ongoing property price rises,' it said.

In Sydney, median property prices stand at $1.056million with the mid-point price for an apartment now at $824,860.

Australian annual house price surges

SYDNEY: Up 28.9 per cent to $1,311,641

MELBOURNE: Up 18 per cent to $962,250

BRISBANE: Up 22.2 per cent to $709,136

ADELAIDE: Up 21.4 per cent to $575,949

PERTH: Up 18.5 per cent to $548,351

HOBART: Up 25.8 per cent to $704,321

DARWIN: Up 18.5 per cent to $563,357

CANBERRA: Up 28 per cent to $956,119

Source: CoreLogic Home Value Index median house price data annual increases in September 2021

'In Sydney, housing affordability will be worse than at any point in the past decade if prices rise by a relatively small amount,' Moody's said.

Financial comparison group Finder has calculated deposit saving based on a couple putting aside 20 per cent of their dual income.

Even with two people working, getting a house in an upmarket suburb is very difficult.

On Sydney's Northern Beaches, property prices during the past year have surged by 37.2 per cent to $2.282million.

A couple relocating from Mosman or Woollahra, with combined weekly income of $3,100, would take more than 18 years just to pull together a 20 per cent deposit of $456,335.

Finder's senior editor of money Sarah Megginson said it was 'mind boggling' how long it took to save up for a mortgage deposit.

'If you're not willing to compromise on location, make sure you're keeping realistic expectations when it comes to size, style and the number of bedrooms and bathrooms,' she said.

Sydney's weekend auction clearance rate stood at 80.8 per cent, a significant increase from 70.4 per cent a year ago, CoreLogic data showed.

Melbourne had an 80.1 per cent clearance rate, up from 63.5 per cent selling above the reserve 12 months ago.

Brisbane's clearance rate was 80.2 per cent, a dramatic increase from 50.8 per cent.

Canberra's clearance rate was 87.2 per cent, up from 76.6 per cent.

Adelaide had an even higher clearance level of 90.5 per cent, a dramatic rise from 66.7 per cent during the same time in 2020.

Across all the capital cities, 3,033 homes went to auction this week making it the second busiest auction week in 2021 so far.