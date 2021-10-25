CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The ridiculous amount of time it takes to save for a mortgage deposit even for a very basic house in Australia - and it's set to get WORSE

By Stephen Johnson, Economics Reporter For Daily Mail Australia
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Australian real estate is now so expensive it takes more than 14 years for an average worker to scrape together a mortgage deposit for a typical Sydney house.

The situation is so bad global credit ratings agency Moody's Investors Service predicted housing affordability would 'continue to worsen' in 2022.

During the past year, Sydney's median house prices has surged by 28.9 per cent to $1.312million, CoreLogic data for September 2021 showed.

A worker earning an average, full-time salary of $90,329, saving up a fifth of their pay, would take 14 years and six months just to accumulate the required 20 per cent mortgage deposit.

And by the time someone saved up the required $262,328 deposit, house prices would have kept on rising.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W5GTT_0cbvG5hV00
Australian real estate is now so expensive it takes more than 14 years just to scrape together a mortgage deposit for a typical Sydney house. During the past year, Sydney's median house prices has surged by 28.9 per cent to $1.312million, CoreLogic data for September 2021 showed (pictured is a house on the market in that price range at Box Hill in Sydney's north west)

Even then, this potential borrower paying off $1.049million would still have debt that was 11.6 times their income.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, the banking regulator, considers someone to be in mortgage stress if they have a debt-to-income ratio of six.

For the first time ever, an Australian on an average income would struggle to meet their monthly mortgage repayments buying a typical Australian house or apartment with a median price of $674,848 - even with a 20 per cent deposit.

A single borrower would take seven years and six months to save up for this $134,970 deposit, only to end up struggling to pay off the $539,878 balance.

Moody's Investors Service said houses were particularly unaffordable in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide.

'Australian housing affordability, which deteriorated over the seven months to September 2021, will continue to worsen over the rest of the year and into early 2022, because of ongoing property price rises,' it said.

In Sydney, median property prices stand at $1.056million with the mid-point price for an apartment now at $824,860.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cj3Lg_0cbvG5hV00
The situation is so bad global credit ratings agency Moody's Investors Service predicted housing affordability would 'continue to worsen' in 2022 (pictured is a stock image)

Australian annual house price surges

SYDNEY: Up 28.9 per cent to $1,311,641

MELBOURNE: Up 18 per cent to $962,250

BRISBANE: Up 22.2 per cent to $709,136

ADELAIDE: Up 21.4 per cent to $575,949

PERTH: Up 18.5 per cent to $548,351

HOBART: Up 25.8 per cent to $704,321

DARWIN: Up 18.5 per cent to $563,357

CANBERRA: Up 28 per cent to $956,119

Source: CoreLogic Home Value Index median house price data annual increases in September 2021

'In Sydney, housing affordability will be worse than at any point in the past decade if prices rise by a relatively small amount,' Moody's said.

Financial comparison group Finder has calculated deposit saving based on a couple putting aside 20 per cent of their dual income.

Even with two people working, getting a house in an upmarket suburb is very difficult.

On Sydney's Northern Beaches, property prices during the past year have surged by 37.2 per cent to $2.282million.

A couple relocating from Mosman or Woollahra, with combined weekly income of $3,100, would take more than 18 years just to pull together a 20 per cent deposit of $456,335.

Finder's senior editor of money Sarah Megginson said it was 'mind boggling' how long it took to save up for a mortgage deposit.

'If you're not willing to compromise on location, make sure you're keeping realistic expectations when it comes to size, style and the number of bedrooms and bathrooms,' she said.

Sydney's weekend auction clearance rate stood at 80.8 per cent, a significant increase from 70.4 per cent a year ago, CoreLogic data showed.

Melbourne had an 80.1 per cent clearance rate, up from 63.5 per cent selling above the reserve 12 months ago.

Brisbane's clearance rate was 80.2 per cent, a dramatic increase from 50.8 per cent.

Canberra's clearance rate was 87.2 per cent, up from 76.6 per cent.

Adelaide had an even higher clearance level of 90.5 per cent, a dramatic rise from 66.7 per cent during the same time in 2020.

Across all the capital cities, 3,033 homes went to auction this week making it the second busiest auction week in 2021 so far.

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Mortgage approvals dip again but amount borrowed soars

The Bank of England found buyers borrowed more as they tried to complete purchases ahead of the end of the stamp duty holiday in October. The number of mortgage approvals made to home buyers fell to the lowest level this year in September, surpassing the lows set a month earlier, Bank of England figures show.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Sydney property hits peak insanity: Median house is now $1.5 MILLION, meaning even with 20% deposit you'll be paying $5,000 a MONTH in repayments - and the news isn't much better elsewhere in Australia

Sydney house prices have surged by $956 a day to a very unaffordable $1.5million - with monthly mortgage repayments approaching $5,000. A typical home with a backyard in an Australian capital city now costs $1million, with three capital cities having mid-point prices in the seven figures. Real estate sales group...
REAL ESTATE
FXStreet.com

China manufacturing warning to the world

China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Prices#Housing Affordability#Home Price#Mortgage#Australian#Corelogic
MarketWatch

Treasury liquidity is worsening as hedge funds Rokos and Alphadyne reportedly incur losses from wrong-way bets on yields

Rokos and Alphadyne are identified by Bloomberg News as two hedge funds that have incurred losses on yield-curve plays. Volatility in the global rates market has triggered potential losses for a number of large leveraged players, which is leading to deteriorating liquidity in the U.S., Europe, Canada and the U.K., BofA strategists said.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Place
Sydney
MarketWatch

Gold futures finish higher, but stay below the $1,800 mark

Gold futures settled higher on Monday, but remained below the key $1,800 mark as the market awaited Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy. "The bear camp in gold and silver should be licking their chops as the markets widely expect the Fed to announce the beginning of tapering of asset purchases on Wednesday," analysts at Zaner wrote in Monday's report. "With the added pressure of a surge in the dollar form last week's lows and the recent rise in U.S. short-term interest rates, the bear camp has several themes operating in its favor. For now, December gold tacked on $11.90, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,795.80 an ounce after posting a loss of about 0.7% last week.
MARKETS
KFOR

Home prices could see ‘bumpy’ road ahead, top analyst says

(TheRealDeal) – After months of U.S. home prices rapidly accelerating, new figures show the growth is slowing — not that bargain hunters are ready to whip out their wallets. U.S. home prices rose 19.8 percent year-over-year in August, after July’s 19.7 percent annual increase, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index. The leveling […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Good News Network

Heroic Dog Gets Award for Saving Over 100 Koalas From Australia’s Bushfires

An intrepid 6-year-old dog helped rescue over 100 injured koalas from the Australian bush fires in 2019–2020. Now, the Australian Koolie named Bear has been named a hero, winning an award from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW). Bear was trained in Australia at the University of the Sunshine...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

TREVOR BAYLISS: Australia are still trying to find their feet while England look terrific and are battle-hardened... their T20 World Cup clash promises to be a CRACKER

England and Australia meet in Dubai on Saturday in what is a vital Twenty20 World Cup game for both sides and a nice little warm-up for the Ashes duel ahead. England have looked terrific so far — and part of that might be because they have played significantly more cricket than all the other teams during the pandemic.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

UK's daily Covid cases fall for FIFTH day: Infections tumble by a QUARTER to 39,842 as even Professor Lockdown admits Plan B 'shouldn't be necessary' if they continue to drop — but deaths rose 44% to 165 and admissions stayed flat

Covid cases have fallen for the fifth day in a row and hospital admissions have plateaud, as even 'Professor Lockdown' today admitted Plan B restrictions won't be needed if infections continue to fall. The Department of Health's daily update showed there were 39,842 positive tests across the country in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

259K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy