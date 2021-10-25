CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Daily Discovery: Jukebox The Ghost Raises A Glass To All The Dreamers And Believers On “Cheers!”

By Joe Vitagliano
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iwy0T_0cbvFqhG00

“Clinking glasses, champagne bubbles and Queen,” Ben Thornewill said.

That’s how Thornewill—guitarist and vocalist for Jukebox The Ghost—replied when asked how he’d describe the sound of the Brooklyn indie-rock trio’s new single, “Cheers!” And listening to its layers of melodic guitars, its theatrical builds, and its overwhelmingly feel-good ethos, it’s safe to say that Thornewill’s description isn’t far off from the truth.

“We band produced and recorded ‘Cheers!’ ourselves while quarantining,” Thornewill explained. “Technically, I started writing it around 15 years ago—Here’s to more of the everyday was part of a song that we never managed to finish. Tommy [Siegel] always wanted to make it work, but it never quite came together. Then, right before COVID hit, Tommy was working with an amazing writer named Tim Meyers, and they used that line as a springboard for the rest of the song.”

In that sense, “Cheers!” is a great example of how an idea can blossom into a song over time… some of the greats (like Leonard Cohen) were known to spend over ten years working on a single track. As a writer, you can learn how to edit and revise your own work on a level of striking precision… which sometimes requires that you approach the work with a sense of open-mindedness. For Jukebox The Ghost, a moment like that arose when they were trying to figure out the final line of the chorus.

“This may be a cop-out, but my favorite lyric in the whole song is the guitar solo at the end of the chorus!” Thornewill said. “We tried so, so, so hard to make a lyric fit there—the rhyme scheme wanted something like ‘winners’ or ‘victors’—but they never landed quite right. So, we tested out a stacked guitar solo instead… sometimes you have to let the music do the talking.”

The single officially dropped on September 8 and it’s already brought in hundreds of thousands of streams. Reflecting on the joy it’s already released into the world, Thornewill concluded: “I’d like to raise a glass and say cheers! Thank you! We made it through a really crazy time… we’re all in this together.”

Jukebox The Ghost’s new single “Cheers!” is out now—watch the lyric video for it below:

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Marissa Nadler Drops Hypnotizing, Self-Produced Album, ‘The Path of the Clouds’

There’s something chilling about Marissa Nadler’s mezzo-soprano vocals—her voice enchants listeners into a dreamlike state of rapture, content to hear her swirling gothic harmonies. Through the release of several records, this singer/songwriter based in Boston has found a sublime artistic outlet. Today, October 29, Nadler dropped her ninth studio album titled The Path of the Clouds.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Daily Discovery: eee gee Shows The World That She’s “Killing It”

“Not knowing where you’re going is the epitome of being an artist,” Emma Grankvist tells American Songwriter. So, when Grankvist—who performs under the name eee gee—felt that the uncertainty of her life was coming to a peak, she did what a lot of artists would do: she got busy creating. Trying to make sense of the swirling flurry of circumstances and emotions, she poured her aspirations into a song… and now, that song is finally out. “Killing It” dropped September 3.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Daily Discovery: Morningsiders Explores Imperfect Relationships in “Sunbeam”

Everyone has had a friend who was the last to know their relationship was flawed. That is the situation in the Morningsiders song “Sunbeam.”. “I like that the singer is maybe the last one to know that this relationship is not perfect. It’s fun when the listener has a clearer-eyed view of the situation than the singer,” Magnus Ferguson, Morningsiders’ guitarist, and songwriter tells American Songwriter.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonard Cohen
wdiy.org

Interview: Adam Kubota of Postmodern Jukebox

Adam Kubota, bandleader of Postmodern Jukebox, talks with host Jim Wardrop about the band's restyling of modern pop hits in a vintage jazz sound along with their upcoming concert at the State Theatre in Easton on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Information on the band's concert is available at the State Theatre's website.
EASTON, PA
thesource.com

Jam Master Jay’s Ties to the Black Mafia Family Uncovered in New Article

This past Saturday was the 19th anniversary of Jam Jamster Jay’s murder, which occurred outside a Jamaica, Queens recording studio. A new article uncovers the complicated history of the Run-DMC member, noting the connections of Jay to the Black Mafia Family. According to HipHopDX, journalist Frank Owen uncovered his BMF...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Daily Discovery: TK & The Holy Know-Nothings Attempt To Stay Hip with “Frankenstein”

Frontman Taylor Kingman and his band of fellow working-class musicians, The Holy Know-Nothings, describe their music as “psychedelic doom boogie.”. On October 15, the Portland-based band dropped their highly anticipated sophomore effort, The Incredible Heat Machine via Mama Bird Recording Co. The 11-track collection is steeped with now-familiar themes of substance abuse and redemption, isolation, and companionship—all the while conjuring up feelings of disillusionment.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass#The Dreamers#Jukebox The Ghost#Cheers#Brooklyn#Covid
American Songwriter

The Voice Knockouts: Gymani’s “PILLOWTALK” Brought the House Down, Kinsey Rose Got a Taste of Bittersweet “Strawberry Wine”

It’s Knockout rounds for season 21 of NBC’s The Voice and the competition is stiff, especially in Kelly Clarkson’s corner—on Monday night (Oct. 25), the country-favorite, Kinsey Rose, got sent home after going toe-to-toe with the powerhouse R&B vocalist, Gymani. Both artists gave fantastic performances—Gymani’s rendition of Zayn’s “PILLOWTALK” was...
TV & VIDEOS
American Songwriter

Melbourne-Based Band, Good Morning, Releases New LP ‘Barnyard’

Melbourne, Australia-based indie rock band Good Morning released its latest LP, Barnyard, on Friday (October 22). The album, which leans into stylized guitars and mellow, sticky vocals, is a success. It’s the kind of album you can put on in your car and drive along the ribbon highway as you contemplate your small place in this giant universe.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Marc E. Bassy’s Latest Album, ‘Little Men,’ Pushes Sonic & Personal Boundaries

Marc E. Bassy (né Marc Griffin), the R&B leaning singer/songwriter from San Francisco, kicked off his latest album with a little “Trouble.”. Looking to record another album after PMD (Deluxe) in 2019, Bassy got in the studio with a handful (or two) of ideas. After about a week, “Trouble” emerged as the first song for the album he titled Little Men. This first track was defined by analog synthesizers and old-school drum grooves. “‘Trouble’ was the North Star of the project overall,” Bassy tells American Songwriter.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Off The Record Live: Shannon Lauren Callihan Talks Soulful New EP, Writing For Diana Ross, Working for the Preds, and More

Shannon Lauren Callihan is the type of musician who rightfully deserves the title “virtuoso.”. With her first single hitting DSPs back in 2019, she’s built up an impressive following online thanks to her equally impressive intuition, and dynamic range, as a musician. Whether she’s playing jazz, shredding solos, composing expressive acoustic pieces, or collaborating with her talented peers, everything she does has a level of finesse and soul, demonstrating how skilled she is as a writer and performer.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

Buffalo Nichols’ Debut Album Brings Back the Blues

Singer/songwriter Buffalo Nichols’ newest record is an exploration into the importance of blues when it comes to the Black experience. Formerly part of the folk duo Nickel & Rose, Nichols decided to branch off from the group to get back to his roots and write music that felt more meaningful.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Deerhoof Shares a Message of Motivation and Strength for Modern Times on New Album, ‘Actually, You Can’

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year and forced musicians around the world to adapt to remote methods of writing and recording, the legendary experimental four-piece, Deerhoof, wasn’t too hard-pressed—they had been working remotely for a decade at that point. That’s because the four members—drummer Greg Saunier, bassist, and vocalist...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Japanese Breakfast Drops Surprise EP, Covers Weezer

Today, October 28, Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) released a new EP in conjunction with Spotify called, Live at Electric Lady EP. On the album, the famed Philadelphia-born musician and best-selling author also covered the popular Weezer song, “Say It Ain’t So.”. “Recording at Electric Lady was truly the perfect...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Thao Nguyen Feels “Light,” Forges Ahead With ‘Temple Deluxe Edition’

Artist Thao Nguyen doesn’t mean to repeat herself, but she can’t help it. She’s happy. Or, more precisely, she’s relieved. Nguyen, who until quite recently fronted the project Thao & The Get Down Stay Down has since shed the extra words and is prepared to forge ahead as a musician under her own name. The change, which she posted about recently on social media, is both an essential subtraction and a symbol of larger shifts in Nguyen’s creative and personal life.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Daily Discovery: Smokey Brights’ “Unity”

Raise your hand if you’ve thought this in the past, well, six seconds? Thank you for your honesty. It’s a rough world out there; at least, that’s what we’re all meant to believe. Bitter conversations, deadly disease. What do we do now? For the Seattle-based band Smokey Brights the answer to that question was to write a song, together, in the hopes for a better tomorrow.
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy